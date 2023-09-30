Fireboy’s stellar performance marks another triumph for Trace Live in Lagos

Fireboy delivered a memorable performance at Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday night, reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s iconic style. The stage lit up with his spectacular show, accompanied by an eight-member band.

Prior to his performance, comedians Lasisi Elenu and Pencil entertained the audience with laughter-inducing jokes, and skit maker Nasboi’s wordplay performance earned screams of approval.

Hypeman Shody took the crowd down memory lane with classic Nigerian pop songs. The atmosphere shifted as Shody introduced Fireboy to the stage. Fireboy captivated the audience with chart-topping hits like ‘Peru,’ ‘Bandana,’ ‘Jealous,’ ‘Tattoo,’ and ‘Ashawo,’ each song filled with emotion and passion.

Read also: Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy get BET Awards nominations

In addition to Fireboy’s electrifying performance, Trace Live is making a significant impact on Lagos’ nightlife and live music scene. The event series, held monthly, has become a catalyst for a vibrant cultural experience in the city.

By consistently hosting shows like this, Trace Live has emerged as a driving force behind Lagos’ thriving nightlife. It provides a platform for both established and emerging artists to showcase their talents, enriching the city’s musical landscape.

Read also: Estol Africa expands operations with Fireboy vibe

These monthly events have become highly anticipated, drawing music enthusiasts from all corners of Lagos. They not only offer entertainment but also contribute to the growth of the local music industry by promoting homegrown talent. The series is fostering a sense of community among music lovers and supporting the city’s status as a hub for artistic expression.

With each performance, Trace Live continues to elevate Lagos’ reputation as a dynamic and pulsating cultural centre, where music truly comes alive, and the city’s nightlife thrives like never before.