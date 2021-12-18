Dive Deeper into your Favourite Netflix Flick with “Tudum”

Netflix has just launched its official companion site “Tudum”, a place where movie lovers can dive deeper into the stories of their favourite movies. Early September, Netflix kicked off TUDUM, the first-ever global fan event with lots of excitement. The event was a three-hour virtual event jam-packed with tons of breaking news, exclusive first looks, trailers and clips, as well as appearances from the creators and stars behind your favourite Netflix series and films.

As Tudum launches, there is no need to Google the movie in-between moments. Just use your backstage pass and visit Netflix.com/Tudum to get all the scoop you need. As Netflix expands the offerings, here are some amazing features currently on the platform:

Get the inside scoop: Has You been renewed? When does Season 4 of Cobra Kai come out? Follow along for the latest news.

Dig deeper: Is Maid based on a true story? What is a ‘kefta’ in Shadow and Bone? Where else have I seen the cast of The Witcher? Stories don’t have to end when the credits roll.

Extend the story: Where can I find the Squid Game tracksuit? What’s on The Harder They Fall soundtrack? How do I make the necklace from Outer Banks? Bring your favourite stories to life with helpful tips, tricks, and lists.

Though Tudum is still in its early days, Netflix would continue to offer premium relatable stories and give a chance to continually build new relationships, conversations, friendship and bring stories about the world to inspire you to your fingertip.

Netflix is a part of the cultural zeitgeist, and constantly connects fans all over the world through their favourite shows and movies. This inspired the creation of Tudum for fans to dive deeper into the stories they love, fuel their obsessions, and start new conversations.

To check out Tudum, visit Netflix.com/Tudum. For a more curated experience, log into Tudum with your Netflix profile.