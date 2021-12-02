Watch Netflix, Kunle Afolayan’s ‘A Naija Christmas’ trailer

Christmas time in Nigeria is a joy to experience, with not to be missed festive events dotting everyone’s calendar.

This year Netflix and Kunle Afolayan will give Nigerians even more to enjoy.

Following the announcement of Netflix’s first Nigerian Christmas film – A Naija Christmas; produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, the global streaming giant has released the exciting trailer for this hilarious comedy.

A Naija Christmas follows three sons on their quest to make their mother’s Christmas wish for daughters-in-law come true. Of course, nothing screams disaster like trying to find the love of your life, with a ticking clock in Lagos!

Speaking on why A Naija Christmas is the must-see film this season, prolific filmmaker Kunle Afolayan says “A Naija Christmas movie is real, original, funny and the first Christmas movie of its kind. Working with the late, great Rachel Oniga was massive honour, and her heartwarming performance is typical of her flawless artistry. All roads definitely lead to Netflix on December 16th, for a quintessentially Naija Christmas! ”

A Naija Christmas will launch globally and exclusive to Netflix on December 16, 2021.

Watch the trailer here.

About ‘A Naija Christmas’

A Nigerian mother (Racheal Oniga) who is unimpressed by her sons (Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara & Abayomi Alvin) refusal to get married and give her grandchildren, demands that they bring home their partners on Christmas Day. It is an easy enough request to fulfil as her sons will do everything to make their mother happy. There is one small problem, these partners do not exist.

Credits

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Key Cast: Rachel Oniga, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara, Abayomi Alvin, Linda Osifo, Ade Laoye, Carol King, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Uzoamaka Aniuhoh, Segilola Ogidan, Lateef Adedeimeji, Jude Chukwuka, and Joseph Jaiyeoba.

