Ingredients:

1/2 cup Fresh Coconut Flesh

1 cup Coconut Juice

1 Banana

1/2 cup Vanilla Ice cream

1/2 cup Milk

1/2 cup Crushed Ice

Directions

Place coconut flesh or meat and coconut juice in a blender jar and blend until smooth puree.

Add banana and milk and blend it again for few seconds.

Add ice cream and crushed ice and blend on high speed for approx 30 seconds or frothy.

Pour prepared mixture in serving glasses and serve.