Celebrate a Naija Christmas with Pasuma

On December 16, Netflix and Kunle Afolayan released Nigeria’s first-ever Christmas film – A Naija Christmas to global audiences.

Keeping up with the Christmas spirit of giving and festivity, Netflix and Kunle Afolayan are excited to present a music video of Fuji maestro Pasuma performing the Christmas Gala Song from A Naija Christmas.

Speaking on what this film and song means to him, Kunle Afolayan, the director said: “Culture is everything to me, a Naija Christmas soundtrack is not only the first Christmas song of its kind, but it simply transcends Christmas songs to a whole different level, giving it an extra feel of cultural essence, which is what we are about.”

A Naija Christmas follows three sons on their quest to make their mother’s Christmas wish for daughters-in-law come true. “Of course, nothing screams disaster, like trying to find the love of your life with a ticking clock in Lagos!”

The fun romantic comedy – a Naija Christmas is streaming worldwide on Netflix and continues to receive rave reviews.