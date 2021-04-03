BusinessDay partners with Savvy Media Africa to empower 20 SMEs through the #20Under5SMEInitiative

Savvy Media Africa a full-service media company providing solutions for advertorials, content marketing, and digital strategy for business growth is set to empower 20 SMEs with an opportunity to win a grant, get featured on Business Day and More.

When asked the objective behind this initiative; here’s what they had to say:

We have a growing audience of young people in business, and to meet our audience at their pain points we decided to have SME projects yearly.

Our first project in 2019 was in partnership with Facebook, to train 100 female SMEs in digital marketing for FREE following the release of our women issue graced by Annie Idibia. It was a huge success with amazing feedback.

The training held at the Facebook training center in Yaba, with Facebook certifications awarded to all the participants.

The Covid 19 pandemic has had a negative impact on small businesses in Nigeria who were barely surviving before the pandemic as a result of lack of funding and other peculiar challenges faced by SMEs in Nigeria. Now with a stiffer economy, one can only imagine how small businesses have been coping with this period.

To further cushion the effect of this uncertain time on SMEs, we will be spotlighting 20 SMEs, existing for 5 years, who need visibility, help them gain new customers, and reach a wider audience.

We will be telling 20 stories of thriving SMEs, in beauty, fashion, agriculture, media, catering, tech, and others.

These 20 SMEs will be featured on Business Day, they will also be filmed at their various business locations by the Savvy Media Africa team talking about their businesses’ unique selling points and ultimately, the most appealing business story wins a grant.

This is our SME project for 2021 and we are excited to be impacting the business growth in the SME space. For more information, send a mail to savvymediaafrica@gmail.com