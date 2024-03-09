Breaking barriers: Netflix’s bold move to amplify female voices in film

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day and the entire month dedicated to honoring women, Netflix is taking a bold step in recognising the contributions of women filmmakers in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The streaming giant, in collaboration with EbonyLife TV’s Mo Abudu, hosted the ‘Her Voice, Our Story’ International Women’s Day event in Lagos, where female film creators shared their experiences and aspirations in the industry.

Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix’s Director of Content in Africa, expressed the company’s commitment to diverse storytelling, saying, “At Netflix, we want our stories to reflect as many lives as we can. We are happy to work with the female powerhouse in the creative industry and bring to life the awesome projects that reflect their stories and promote our culture.”

The event unveiled a compelling slate of upcoming films and series, each a testament to the creativity and resilience of women in the industry. Mo Abudu, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Kemi Adetiba, Chichi Nworah, and Hamisha Daryani Ahuja are among the female filmmakers whose projects will grace the Netflix platform in 2024.

Executive Producer Mo Abudu introduces “Òlòtūré: The Journey”, a gripping series featuring Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, and others, following a young journalist undercover in Nigeria, fighting corruption on her perilous journey to Europe.

Another promising series, “Baby Farm”, sees Rita Dominic in the lead as Adanna, a pregnant woman entrapped in a sinister baby trafficking operation. Her fight for freedom promises to unveil the dark secrets behind Doctor Oliver Evans and his wife.

“Postcards”, a series by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, explores the self-discovery journey of four Nigerians in India, played by Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakre, and others, as they confront their fears and desires.

Bolanle Austen-Peters brings “House of Ga’a”, a film set in the 18th-century Oyo Empire, depicting the intriguing life of Bashorun Ga’a, a powerful kingmaker.

Kemi Adetiba’s “To Kill a Monkey” is a series featuring Bucci Franklin and others, telling the tale of Efemini, whose life takes an unexpected turn into the world of cybercrime, leading to moral dilemmas.

Fan-favorite reality series “Young Famous and African” returns for its third season, while “Blood and Water” brings back the chaos of Parkhurst High School in its fourth season.

Apart from these Nigerian gems, Netflix will also be streaming global stories throughout Women’s Month, including “Furies” (1 March), “Damsel” (8 March), and “Shirley” (22 March), starring Regina King as the trailblazing Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman to run for president of the U.S.