Beyond basic polish: How acrylic nail designs have become the new fascination

There was a time when nail art was synonymous with simplicity, limited to basic polishes and modest designs. But now, the once subtle and traditional approach to nail art in Nigeria has taken a dazzling turn, with acrylic nail designs becoming the talk of the town with a blend of creativity and artistic flare.

The nail market has moved beyond brush and nail polish, it has evolved into a very big market. From Nail drill, to UV Lamp, tip cutter, metallic strips, dotting tools and many more.

According to a market analysis by Nairametrics, the beauty and personal care industry in Nigeria has experienced significant growth, with a market value of over ₦500 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2021. Within this expansive market, nail care, particularly acrylic nail services, has carved out its own niche, captivating the attention of beauty enthusiasts across the country.

Another survey conducted by Beauty Business Journal revealed that 68 percent of Nigerian nail technicians reported an increase in demand for acrylic nail services in the past year. This growing enthusiasm is mirrored in online searches, with Google Trends indicating a 150 percent rise in queries related to “acrylic nails in Nigeria” since 2020.

The soaring popularity of acrylic nails designs and surge in demand has had a positive impact on the economy. The beauty industry, including nail salons and technicians, has contributed significantly to job creation. According to a report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, the beauty and personal care sector witnessed a 5.2 percent increase in employment opportunities in 2021.

Before now, a normal nail technician could charge 500 to 1,500 naira, for a normal nail design, but now with acrylic nails, they can charge up to 6,000 to 10,000 and even more. This has made a lot of young people dive into the market thereby creating employment.

Nigerian celebrities, too, have embraced the acrylic nail trend, adding their own flair to the narrative. Figures like Tiwa Savage and Genevieve Nnaji have been spotted flaunting eye-catching acrylic nail designs, influencing their fan base and contributing to the widespread popularity of this trend.

From Lagos to Abuja, Owerri to Port Harcourt, the acrylic nail revolution is painting a new chapter in the canvas of Nigerian style.

Here are a few designs to try this weekend