Banana smoothie recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ cups ice

¼ cup Greek yogurt*

1/2 to 3/4 cup milk or nondairy milk (like almond, oat or coconut milk)

Optional mix-ins: 1 tablespoon peanut butter, ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 to 2 tablespoons coconut or coconut

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a blender, breaking the banana into pieces (start with ½ cup milk, then increase as necessary). Blend until creamy and frothy, stopping and scraping down the sides as necessary. If desired, garnish with banana slice and toasted coconut. Serve immediately or store in a covered jar in the refrigerator for 2 days.

Notes

*Make it vegan: Use vegan yogurt or another ½ banana.