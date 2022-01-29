Homemade lemonade recipe

There is nothing better than a refreshing glass of freshly squeezed lemonade on a hot day. Luckily, learning how to make homemade lemonade is pretty easy!

INGREDIENTS

4 to 6 large lemons

1 cup sugar

2 quarts cold water

INSTRUCTIONS

Slice the lemons in half.

Squeeze them into a large measuring cup. A citrus juicer or squeezer makes this process easier. There should be about 1 1/2 cups of lemon juice to make 2 quarts of lemonade.

Remove any seeds.

Combine the lemon juice and sugar, stir into the cold water. Serve over ice.