AR Accessoriez: From swim wears sales, to building a physical female fashion store

AR Accessoriez founded by Amarachi Reginald, started in 2019 with sales of swimwear through her online store but since then, Reginald has worked towards owning a physical store.

Five years down the line, her dream has finally come true as Reginald’s newly launched store has become a stop store for every female who wants to look trendy, classy and radiant.

Reginald who studied Theatre Arts and hails from Imo State has become a motivation to several women who are starting with online sales and are looking to expand in the future.

“When I first started the online AR Accessoriez, it was a swimwear online store. We were retailing imported swimwear, beach wear and vacation outfits, but today we have expanded our offerings. We are now selling female clothing, shoes, bags and jeans.

“I will like every young lady looking to open a fashion store like I did know that their dreams are valid. Trust me, when I saw myself owning a store, my parents didn’t see it with me. I wanted them to know that this is what I wanted to do.

Read also: Meet Busayo Olupona, a lawyer creating fashion design empire in the U.S

“Once you make up your mind, everyone will tag along. The dream may be too big for your mum or your dad to see but it won’t be too big for you to see. I will tell the people who want to do this that they need to be consistent and be different. Dream that dream, it’s valid,” Reginald said during the launch of her physical store.

She said the clothes she sells are all imported from the UK, USA and Turkey, however, she disclosed that she has a session where she features Nigerian brands, such as the Adire fabric styles, amongst others.

Located at Lekki, Lagos, AR Accessoriez’s physical store is one borne out of research and fashion trends.

“Before launching my own fashion store, I always shop in other places and I always find it difficult to find what I like, because everybody is selling the same thing. When I was shopping for my store, I was very intentional about buying outfits that would stand out. Even if they are pricy or expensive, I didn’t mind. I wanted them to stand out. I know that when people see what is different from what everyone else sells, it will fly.

“I also considered the African women’s unique statistics, which always differ. Some people’s upper body is bigger than their lower body, so I considered that while shopping. I also used my statistics to shop as well. My upper body is smaller than my lower body. I considered my friends’ statistics as well because believe it or not, body shapes are different,” Reginald said.

Read also: Meet Esther Alo, designer pushing Nigerian fashion narrative on global stage

According to her, she has outfits for everyone, including work outfits, for the 9 to 5 people; and outfits for people that party, adding that more importantly, she is targeting people who are 100 percent fashionable.

“Being in the influencer industry, I have celebrity friends. My best friend is a celebrity, everyone knows Hilda Baci. I have Instagram famous people who have been patronising my brand before I opened a physical store. Now that I have a shop, it’s going to be easier, everyone can walk in and shop,” she said.

Celebrities that graced the fashion store launch, include Hilda Basi, Pretty Mike, Timini Egbuson, Sydney Talker (comedy skit maker), fast rising music artist Dremo.