Interview: “Get out of unhealthy relationship” – Kehinde Bankole

Linda: What inspired you to take up that character and live it to the fullest.

Kehinde: Nice to meet you, Linda. So what inspired me to take on the character and depict it to the fullest is that I got inspired because you want to try different things with your work; you want to have a versatile body of work. You want to play this and play that and play that and then still test yourself to see how you’re doing in areas where you need to improve. Explore, you never know, you might try something, and you’ll realize that they are opportunities for you cause that’s the first thing. When I read the story as well, when I got the script, I was interested in knowing who was playing what; I was picked, and my interest was determined, so those were the reason, and then why did I go all out to depict my role. The character is such that you can’t play it halfway. You’re going to be confusing people or not getting people interested. If you want to do it, go do it all the way, so yes, I had to go through with my character because she is the connecting dot between the first son and the family. He wants a chunk of wealth, a piece of family respect, and my promises as a wife that we need to get to it. They didn’t respect you until you had me in your life, and I will make sure that’s delivered. So my role I’m in between a mother and a son, trying to get him this respect but obviously pursuing my own agenda.

Linda: You played the role of this loyal, die-hard, desperate wife who was in for it, so that’s my question. Was it because you really loved him and wanted respect, or was it for your own selfish interest.

Kehinde: it is tough to climb in this society o, the 1% if you don’t fight for your place. So she was there to just fight for a spot, and the relationship was such that the kind of person Yinka’s character was in this project was the type that if she had not gotten Femi, she would have found any other man in that family. She needed to get into the level of affluence and influence they had, and she was going to use whoever she needed to get there. Then secondly, she sees herself in competition with the character of Kate Henshaw, the mother. She feels like you started being a society woman one day. So give me my chance too, don’t block me. So she sees some kind of invisible competition that, whether it is or not, people will decide, but there was also very stiff competition. She’s a want to be, a mini Uduak, she really wanted everything their mother had, and she would use the son to get it.

Read also: An interview with MO ABUDU and Kate Henshaw on the release of Blood Sisters on Netflix

Linda: Fantastic; what would your advice be to people battling issues with sisters-in-law?

Yinka’s character, Kehinde, was a powerful individual who helped her individuality, which made Uduak notice her. Uduak is a strong woman who would not even see someone like Olayinka Ordinarily if Olayinka had not been fierce. So definitely, the simple thing I would say is, just hold your own individuality you don’t want to, even while competing or trying to make yourself seen. Stand as yourself; Olayinka was fierce; she was ready for that family, so you could tell. Any little opportunity or chance she had, she took it.

Linda: What is the women’s role in her family?

Kehinde: Thank you, I’ll say that which also takes us back to a compelling theme this project has, which is Family, family bond, support, and unity. That unit called family is potent. Olayinka only came to feed off what that family had already set. The mother, Uduak’s character, had already put that Strive between the brothers, even with the daughter. So, Olayinka only saw a weak spot, and she jumped on it. If you have a strong family unit, it takes a while for an outsider, be it a daughter-in-law or anybody else come and penetrate into your family, especially if you have a decisive part to protect. They had a family business to protect, which was also critical to their name and prestige. I felt that Uduak’s character left a lot of things exposed; that was how Olayinka was able to come in, so I don’t blame Olayinka per se; of course, I wouldn’t because that’s my character, I would only say, you got to go for what you want, and she had a perfect family that would have her what she wanted. They have divided already. My character went in to take what was hers.

Linda: What is your advice to young people out there?

Kehinde; of course, we should not even go in at all in the first place, my character Olayinka probably went in because of her strength as an individual, nothing of all that was going to get to her. She was as puff and strict as the family she was going into; she knew them and was ready for them. However, when we make friends, we build relationships in schools, religious gatherings, or wherever we are; we usually don’t know what we’re getting into until we get into it, and if you get into any form of relationship whatsoever, be it a marital relationship or friendship. You find that it’s a bit oppressive; I don’t want to go into gender inequality or violence against women or whatever, even if it’s against the day if you’re going to relationship and you find yourself that it’s unhealthy, then get out. You had a life before you discovered that relationship, didn’t you? So just imagine that that person doesn’t exist; won’t you survive? Just get out,

Linda: What should people expect when they watch Blood sisters?

Kehinde, what I would want people to expect from the blood sister’s limited series is an adventure, excitement, and raw African city themes. You will feel the vibe, and the heart of Lagos will beat. You will enjoy it.

People are ready to see our environment like you’ve never seen it before. They will see 1 percent of the 1percent the 99.9 of the 100%. They will see it both ways, and it will be so much fun. They will enjoy it and learn the value of family; they should look out for learning something about the family unit. It’s going you be instrumental.