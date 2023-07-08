All Sisters Conference: Raising women that would succeed amid harsh economy

As economic downturn continues to persist, the family front also feels the impact as expenditures are cut down to mitigate effects of high cost of living.

Gone are the days when salaries or income of the fathers alone are sufficient to meet the needs of the family.

Economic empowerment between the sexes have been proven to yield huge dividends for peace building efforts and healthy marriages.

In a bid to therefore raise women who would not only support their families at these times but also excel in their chosen endeavours, Redeemed Christian Church of God recently organised the All Sisters Conference.

At the conference, Folu Adeboye, the wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, urged married women to be supportive to their husbands as the country goes through a trying times.

Godliness with contentment is great gain – 1Tim 6 vs 6, she said.

The conference was organised by Felicia Adeyokunnu, the wife of Pastor in charge of RCCG Region 31, Overcomers Assembly parish, Idimu, Lagos.

Speaking on the theme ‘Carriers of His Power,’ Adeboye urged christian women not to drag the name of Christ into the mud.

“We are in a trying times in our nation, women should be contented. The suffering of today will birth the blessings of tomorrow. Nobody should drag the name of the lord into the mod by engaging in an ungodly venture just to survive.”

On her part, Ibiyemi Bello, the Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, urged women to see themselves as a carrier of God’s power.

“Wherever you are hidden, you will be notice. I urged participants of this conference to key into all that have been inculcated in them.”

Also speaking, Bolanle Ambode, wife of former Governor of Lagos while commending the organisers of the conference noted that the theme ‘Carriers of His power’ speaks to the mood of the nation today.

She urged Christian women to embrace “humility, give sacrificially and pray fervently.”

On her part, Onari Duke, wife of the former Governor of Cross Rivers state, urged participants to have mentors that would be a guide and make sure they succeed in their chosen endeavour.

“What makes most women give up on business are what some of these mentors had gone through before. Challenges in life are inevitable. So if all hands should be on December, these women would definitely succeed and mentor others,” she added.