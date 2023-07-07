Alli, Akande charge Nigerians to invest on self development, community service

Sharafadeen Alli, a senator (APC-Oyo South), and a former Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Adeolu Akande have charged Nigerians to invest more on self development and community service.

They gave the charge at the 60th anniversary lecture of Igboora High School in Igboora area of Oyo State at the weekend.

The school was founded in 1963 through the efforts of community leaders and other indigenes.

The weeklong activities marking the 60th anniversary of the school were sponsored by Igboora High School Old Students Association (IHSOSA).

Alli, who was the chairman of the occasion, stressed the need for Nigerians to contribute their quota to the development of their respective communities.

He said that no society would develop without strong commitment, dedication and contributions from the citizenry.

The lawmaker restated his commitment to excellent representation at the National Assembly, pledging to fulfill his electioneering promises.

Alli assured the people of his readiness to facilitate a project to the school within the next 18 months.

He pledged to also ensure the completion of the abandoned power line project in the zone, thanking them for their great contribution to his electoral victory.

Akande, who was the guest lecturer, urged the people to identify roles they can play to further the development of their respective communities.

The former NCC boss in his lecture titled ‘Community Service and Human Development’ said that there was hope of greater rewarding future when parents invest in their children.

Akande, who was represented by Kunle Ajisebiyawo, said that the highest community service was self development, adding that everyone was needed by their respective communities.

Akande, a professor of Political Science, said that one of the greatest challenges of the nation today was education, which he described as the backbone of every meaningful development.

“There’s hope of better future in every investment on our children. Education is the solution to poverty, insecurity, environmental degradation and community development.

“The greatest road to success was hardwork and discipline. We embrace these and identify where we can contribute to our community,” he said.

The former NCC boss urged the people to participate more in volunteering and support programmes for the greater good of the society, saying government alone can’t do it.

“When you build a better society, it will come back to serve you. When you abandon the society, it will also abandon you in time of need,” he said.

Gbade Akinteye, the IHSOSA National president, said that the topic of the lecture was apt and timely, adding that building the country required collective effort.

Akinteye, who is also the Rector of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic in Eruwa, said that investment in self development and community service would go a long way to solving societal challenges.

Earlier, the Olu-Aso of Iberekodoland, Oba Adedamola Badmus, said that the school was built through strong dedication, commitment and contributions of their forefathers.

He said that the people needed to emulate these great qualities of their forefathers by returning home to contribute to community development.

The traditional ruler called on Alli to facilitate the completion of the abandoned powerline project and the Lagos-Sokoto Expressway which terminated in Ibarapa zone of the state.

He described Alli as a man of his words, expressing confidence in his ability to take Ibarapa zone of the state out of its various challenges.

Akinyemi Akinlabi, chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, commended Akande for his unrelenting efforts at taking the state and Nigeria to greater heights.

Akinlabi said that no contributions to community service would go unrecognised, adding that those who had contributed to the school will be honoured.

The event was attended by several dignitaries as well as old students of the school from home and abroad.

Earlier, Akande represented by Niyi Adeagbo, inaugurated 100 laptops he facilitated for Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora(OYSCATECH).