Africa Magic unveils Indomie Love Bowl, new family show

Africa Magic, leading provider of indigenous content, has announced the premiere of a new family game show, Indomie Love Bowl.

The 13-episode game show will debut on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 7.00 pm on Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154) and then a re-run on Sunday of October 29th on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv Channel 8) at 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm and also on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Ch. 151 & GOtv Supa+ ch.12) at 6.00 pm – 7:00 pm.

The show will be hosted by Stephanie Coker, talented actress and Darasimi Nadi, a rising sensation. According to the company, each episode, divided into five segments, will feature participants competing in Indomie-branded tasks for a chance to win prizes, including millions of Naira, and other branded items.

Busola Tejumola, executive head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, described the new show as an all-around entertainment aimed at generating excitement that centers on community, bonding, love, and warmth.

“We are very excited about our latest addition to our game shows, which happens to coincide with Africa Magic’s anniversary celebration and is in line with the brand’s focus on fostering family ties and positive relationships. We know how much our viewers enjoy the Big Brother Naija Friday Night games, AM Come Play Naija, Family Feud, and others so we decided to add more of such entertaining shows where they get to participate in light-hearted, fun, entertaining, and fast-paced games to win amazing prizes. We urge our DStv and GOtv subscribers and new customers to tune in when the show premieres on October 22, 2023”, said Tejumola.

On his part, Ashiwaju Temitope, general manager, corporate communications and events, Tolaram Group, stated that the Indomie Love Bowl game show is something Nigerians will love.

“Indomie has always been known to show love to Nigerians and this game show is another initiative to continue the narrative. We partnered with MultiChoice because of the reach and also because they have created so many programmes Nigerians love,” he said.

To join in the excitement and experience the “Indomie Love Bowl” game show, viewers can sign up or reconnect to DStv and GOtv today by downloading the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from the Apple and Google Play stores.

From Left: Ashiwaju Temitope, general manager, corporate communications and events, Tolaram Group; Stephanie Coker and Darasimi Nadi, host and co-host, Indomie Love Bowl Game Show, Busola Tejumola, executive head, Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, at the unveiling of the Indomie Love Bowl game show in Lagos.