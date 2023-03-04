Africa Magic excites with 55 new movies ‘March Movie Madness’

In line with its ‘March Movie Madness’, Africa Magic is offering viewers an overload of brand-new movies throughout March.

The audience will enjoy a total of 55 new Nollywood film titles on Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch. 153) and Showcase (151). Of the 55 movies, 25 will premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on different days of the week, the remaining 30 films will air on Africa Magic Urban every day in March, while Africa Magic viewers will enjoy up to four movies on some days.

Meanwhile, 10 of the movies that will air on AM Showcase, were commissioned and their production was monitored by Africa Magic and MultiChoice, 15 others were acquired from brilliant Nollywood producers such as; Jay Franklyn Jituboh, Agatha Amata, and Biodun Stephen.

The mix of themes and genres on this roster of 55 films presents something for every film aficionado as there is a mix of genres where everyone gets a good cocktail of everything they love from horror, thriller, comedy, psychological drama, romantic comedy, and so much more.

With all these going for the content provider, viewers should expect only the very best in storylines and production quality.

Ahead of the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, the platform is proving why they are regarded as Africa’s greatest storytellers with the release of the films.

Busola Tejumola, head of Content and West Africa Channels, spoke about the decision to launch the movie marathon and what it means for subscribers. She said, “As a brand, we have always been committed to telling true African stories, sharing the complexities of what makes us unique. This roster of 55 movies does just that – telling stories about different facets of us as Africans and our culture. Every single film will open viewers up to a new point of view. We know they have been produced with the best standards, and we believe that viewers will enjoy watching them.”

March Madness begins on March 1, 2023, with ‘Room Hate’ on Africa Magic Urban at 4:30 pm. Enjoy more Nollywood brilliance on Urban on March 2, with ‘Total Crisis’ at 4 pm and ‘The Complete Half’ at 2 pm on Africa Magic Showcase. Eight new films will also air on Urban and Showcase during the weekend.

DStv subscribers who want access to all 55 movies on Urban and Showcase but are on lower packages can use the Step-Up promo. Upgrade from Confam to Compact, and DStv will upgrade subscribers to Compact Plus, where they will enjoy both channels. At the same time, DStv viewers can watch the series on the go via the DStv app at no additional fee. The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores.