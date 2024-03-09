6 amazing African inventions

Africa is home to many innovative ideas, cutting-edge technology that can rival that of Western countries, and an abundance of bright, aspirational brains.

Although there have been significant advancements in mathematics, metallurgy, architecture, and other fields throughout Africa, the continent’s scientific and technological history has not gotten as much attention as it has in other parts of the world.

The African continent is the birthplace of countless incredible inventions that the rest of the world is unaware of. These are a few of the most notable, patriotically African discoveries and innovations.

Read also: Inlaks, Nigeria’s tech firm, trains African youths on ICT

CAT scan machine (South Africa)

Amazingly, the CAT scan was invented in Africa and is now utilized extensively in the medical industry worldwide. Allan Cormack, a South African, devised this technology.

Nonetheless, the United Kingdom is where the concept was created and commercialized. For his creation, the creator received the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize. A precise cross-sectional map of the body’s tissue slices is obtained by the radiologist during the rotation of the CAT scan, electronic detectors, and X-ray source around the body.

Emergency Blood Transfusion System (Nigeria)

The Emergency AutoTransfusion Device, often known as the Eatset, was created by a Nigerian medical doctor Otu Oviemo Ovadje after he witnessed years of pregnant women dying from internal bleeding. With the use of this device, blood can be extracted from a patient’s internal bleeding organs and reinfused into the patient’s bloodstream.

Dr. Ovadje’s gadget prevents blood loss, especially in expectant mothers, and operates without electricity.

Read also: Here are 5 African countries with the best electricity access

Mathematics (Egypt)

African prehistory is firmly credited with the invention of mathematics. Discovered in Swaziland’s Lebombo Mountains, the Lebombo bone dates to around 35,000 B.C. and is the oldest known probable mathematical item. Additionally, Africa is where many of the math ideas taught in schools now originated. Math textbooks including fraction division and multiplication as well as geometric formulas for calculating the area and volume of forms were written by Ancient Egyptians more than 35,000 years ago.

Cardiopad (Cameroon)

The Cardiopad is a remarkable technological innovation from Africa. Invented by Marc Arthur, a Cameroonian entrepreneur, it is the first touch screen medical tablet manufactured in Africa. It is a tablet computer used for cardiac diagnostics.

The device makes it possible to do tests like electrocardiograms in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

Electrodes are applied to the patient and attached to the model, which is connected to the tablet, via the Cardiopad.

For instance, when a patient receives medical attention in a far-off village, the nurse’s tablet transmits the data to the doctor, who then interprets them. The device is mostly utilized in locations that are inaccessible but require really urgent diagnostic testing.

Read also: Here are 10 African countries with best universities

Many heart patients can now receive an early diagnosis thanks to this innovation, which is a luxury as previously they would not have been able to receive the treatments unless they traveled to an urban location. The gadget is anticipated to make treating heart disease patients easier throughout Africa, but particularly in Cameroon.

Charging shoes (Kenya)

Nike has revealed a futuristic new self-lacing sneaker that’s half the price of its original model as it charts a course for ‘footwear to firmware’ | Business Insider India

One of the new African inventions is the charging shoe, which was created by Anthony Mutua, a Kenyan inventor.

With the help of this technology, phones can be charged utilizing the electricity produced by pedestrians. Thin crystal chips that are attached to the shoe sole make up this idea.

When an individual walks, their weight applies pressure to their sole, which causes electricity to be produced. And you don’t need to keep walking to create energy because the shoes can also continue to charge phones after walks by releasing the stored energy after the shoe remains static. The chips transport the electricity through an extension cable that extends from the show to the phone in the pocket. In this scenario, you can afford to run or walk without the wire system and yet produce and store energy that can be used to power your mobile devices later.

Read also: 10 African countries with the lowest population in 2024

SIGN-IO (Kenya)

Sign IO has the ability to completely change how sign language speakers communicate. Roy Allela invented the device in Kenya, which essentially converts sign language into voice in real time.

Wearing a glove with hardware that can recognize hand movements is how this is accomplished. Through the use of an internal database based on American Sign Language (ASL), the glove is connected to an app that does the translations.

The voice that portrays the user can have its speed, pitch, and gender adjusted. The goal is to facilitate communication for ASL speakers in a society where sign language is not widely understood.