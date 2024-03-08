Inlaks, Nigeria’s tech firm, trains African youths on ICT

Inlaks, a ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa, has concluded its Graduate Development Program centred on the training of future ICT leaders in Africa, particularly Nigeria.

The program, which was aimed at nurturing and empowering young talents to emerge as leaders in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT), featured 32 talented graduates from diverse backgrounds and disciplines who participates in a three-month program from Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

Read also: Tech firm develops AI solutions to combat money laundering in Nigeria

BusinessDay reports that Inlaks collaborated with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), represented by Feyisayo Alayande, Executive Secretary of LSETF and Sherifah Balogun, Director of Strategy, Funding, and Stakeholder Management.

Speaking at the Graduation ceremony for the graduates, Henry Okolo, Chief Executive Officer, Inlaks, Africa Operations, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing a growth platform for young talents through the program.

“Inlaks is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young talents from the Graduate Development Program. Over the years, we have invested in capacity building which has produced global talents to bridge the unemployment gap with technical and corporate expertise.

Read also: Tech firm opens US-backed digital hub in Lekki

“Their enthusiasm, dedication, and innovative thinking have been impressive. We are confident that they are well-equipped to make significant contributions to the company and the ICT sector across Africa. The management welcomes the cohort to a dynamic and enabling work environment to work seamlessly across diverse teams as we continue our journey to own tomorrow.”