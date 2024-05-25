5 countries operating without airports

Air travel has revolutionised the way we explore the world, connecting distant lands and cultures like never before. With over 40,000 airports worldwide, it’s easy to assume that every country has at least one airport to call its own. However, there are a few countries that defy this assumption, remaining off the grid and without an airport to facilitate air travel.

Each country has its own story to tell. Some are in the heart of a region, surrounded by major cities with well-connected airports, making the need for their airport redundant. Others are small island nations with limited space and resources, making the construction and maintenance of an airport a significant challenge. Additionally, some countries may prioritise other modes of transportation, such as sea or land routes, or may face significant geographical or economic constraints that make building an airport unfeasible.

Despite these limitations, these countries have a thriving tourism industry, attracting visitors from around the world who are drawn to their unique cultures and natural beauty.

Vatican City

It is the world’s smallest country, so there is not enough space for a runway. People who fly in usually land at the bigger airports in Rome, Italy. From there, trains, subways, and buses can take you right to Vatican City. Even without an airport, Vatican City is a popular tourist spot. People come to see amazing buildings like Saint Peter’s Church, admire incredible art at the Vatican Museums, and experience the special feeling of this holy place.

Monaco

Monaco, the picturesque city-state on the French Riviera, is a surprising exception to the rule when it comes to air travel. Despite its reputation and status as a luxury destination, Monaco does not have an airport of its own. Instead, visitors often arrive via helicopter or yacht.

Monaco is also easily accessible via the nearby Nice Côte d’Azur Airport in France. From there, a short drive along the Mediterranean coast brings travellers to the heart of Monaco.

San Marino

San Marino, the world’s oldest republic and UNESCO World Heritage site, sits atop a rugged mountain in northern Italy. With its rich history and breathtaking views, it’s a destination that attracts visitors from around the world. However, this microstate has no airport of its own, a surprising fact given its popularity.

Instead, travellers typically arrive at nearby airports in Italy, such as Bologna or Rimini, before embarking on a drive to reach San Marino.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein is a German-speaking, 25 km-long principality between Austria and Switzerland. It’s known for its mediaeval castles, alpine landscapes and villages linked by a network of trails. Despite its small size and lack of airports, Liechtenstein is well-connected to neighbouring countries for air travel. The nearest airports to Liechtenstein include Zurich and St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport in Switzerland,

and Friedrichshafen Airport in Germany. Travellers visiting Liechtenstein typically arrive at one of these nearby airports and then use road transportation, such as trains, buses, or rental cars, to reach their destination in Liechtenstein.

Andorra

Andorra is the largest country by population and land area without an airport, but it has three private heliports, including a hospital helipad. The nearest airports are in Spain, and they include Andorra-La Seu d’Urgell Airport, Lleida-Alguaire Airport, and Girona-Costa Brava Airport. In France, the closest airports are Carcassonne Airport and Perpignan-Rivesaltes Airport. For long-distance travel, the most popular options are Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport in Spain and Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France, which offer convenient connections to Andorra.