15 Elegant hairstyles to enhance your appearance this Christmas

As the holiday season draws near, making ‘Christmas hair’ is an important part of our Christmas preparation. Braided hairstyles which are renowned for their elegance and adaptability

have a special place in the hearts of many people.

While the wig market in Nigeria is still developing, with both domestic and foreign companies providing a large selection of styles to suit people’s varied tastes, braids are making a comeback in 2023, but with a contemporary spin. These braided hairstyles are striking a bold figure on red carpets and in street style.

Let’s examine the braided looks and wigs that are popular this year, from the busy streets of Lagos to the tranquil settings of Abuja.

Goddess Braids

Though they were fashionable a few years ago, box braids are having a bohemian rebirth in 2023. The current style of braids is looser and a little messier than the sleek and tight appearance. For a playful and diverse look, add vibrant threads, ribbons, or tiny accessories to the style. It can be long or short.



Bubble Braids

This is a major trend these days. It elevates the traditional ponytail. This style gives a braided ponytail a stylish and dynamic look by braiding multiple small sections, or bubbles, along its length. It’s the ideal option for people who want to give their regular hairstyle more volume and flair. It is a great choice for kids.

Jumbo Knotless Braids

The jumbo knotless braid has become a very popular protective style. Larger braids that progressively get smaller toward the ends are used in this style to resemble the way hair naturally grows. It is a preferred choice for people who place a high value on their hair’s health because it is not only aesthetically pleasing but also gentle on the scalp.



Ghana Weaving Ponytail

This year, Ghanaian weaving which is renowned for its elaborate designs near the scalp will be updated to include a sleek ponytail. This look is a favorite for people who want to look chic and sophisticated at the same time.



Fulani Braids

The traditional hairstyles of the Fulani people are the inspiration for the modern twist on Fulani braids. It’s fashionable to add vibrant beads to the ends of braids, which contrast strikingly with the hair’s natural tones. This look updates a traditional appearance and looks very good on kids as well.



Kiko Braids

In Nigeria’s hairstyling scene, kiko braids which are distinguished by their delicate and intricate appearance are becoming increasingly popular. These tiny braids have a sleek and elegant appearance while showcasing accuracy and attention to detail. Kiko braids can be worn long or in an updo; they are a flexible option that works in both formal and informal settings.



Cornrows

This is the closest look to being naturally beautiful. it gives your hair time to grow out. Wearing a cornrow will make you look younger.

Braided Wigs: In Nigeria, braided wigs are a mainstay, providing the elegance of elaborate hairstyles without the time and work involved in braiding natural hair. These wigs are available in a variety of braid styles, such as twists, cornrows, and box braids, so people can experiment with different looks without committing to a particular braid style.

Afro and Curly Wigs: Curly wigs, which embrace natural curls and afro textures, are very fashionable in Nigeria. These wigs allow people to display the beauty of Afro-textured hair in a variety of lengths and styles by simulating the appearance of natural curls, kinks, and coils.

Lace Front Wigs: Because of their adaptability and natural-looking hairline, lace front wigs have become incredibly popular. A seamless and realistic appearance is made possible by the lace front’s ability to resemble a natural hairline. These wigs are available in a variety of textures and styles, ranging from wavy and straight to kinky and curly.

Pixie cut wigs: For those who wish to look bold and fashionable without committing to a short haircut, short and stylish pixie cut wigs are a popular option. These wigs allow for customization and artistic styling because they are available in a variety of colors and textures.

Straight wigs: Straight wigs are still a common option in Nigeria since they are classic and timeless. Straight wigs give off a refined and elegant look, whether they are silky and smooth or textured and full. They are appropriate for both formal and informal settings because of their versatility and ability to be styled in different ways.



Coloured and Ombre Wigs: A fun and expressive way to experiment with different hair colors is with ombre and colored wigs. With the help of these wigs, people can alter their hair color without having to dye their natural hair, offering a range of subtle ombre transitions to striking and bright colors.

Bob Wigs: For those who would prefer a shorter length, Bob wigs provide a chic and stylish option. Regardless of whether it’s a layered, textured, or sleek bob, this style is adaptable and works well for both formal and informal settings.

Twist and Loc Wigs: These low-maintenance wigs mimic the appearance of twists, braids, or locs, providing a natural and textured look for those who prefer it. There are many different lengths and styles available for twist and loc wigs, providing a wide variety of options.

This Christmas, let your hair steal the show with these stylish braid hairstyles or wig styles that combine classic elegance with festive flair. These looks will make you the belle of the holiday ball, whether you decide go for a wig or crown yourself with a braid.