Nine easy tips to care for your dreadlocks

Dreadlocks, often called “dreads,” is one hairstyle that never goes out of fashion. It is a type of hairstyle in which hair strands are purposefully matted and knotted to create long, rope-like locks. This unusual unisex hairstyle has been adopted by many different societies worldwide.

To maintain healthy dreadlocks, preventive measures have to be considered. Here are nine tips to care for your dreads:

1. Regular washing: Wash your hair frequently and with a residue-free shampoo. Steer clear of overscrubbing as this could unravel the knots. To prevent undue strain on the strands, pat dry your fears.

2. Maintenance technique: To keep your dreadlocks tight and tidy, palm roll them frequently. To keep the dreads tight and to tidy up stray hairs, you can also use a crochet hook.

3. Drying: To avoid mold or mildew, make sure your dreads dry completely after washing. The process can be sped up by using a hairdryer on low or cool.

4. Care of the Roots: Observe the newly growing hair at the roots. Re-twisting or maintaining the roots may be necessary to keep them from becoming unkempt or untidy.

5. Avoid Residue: Steer clear of products that may leave residue because they may accumulate, leading to build up inside dreadlocks and it can cause odour and other problems.

6. Moisturizing: Keeping your hair and scalp moisturized is crucial, even though you want to stay away from residue. To avoid dryness, apply natural oils, such as jojoba or tea tree oil, concentrating on the scalp.

7. Regular Trimming: To maintain the health of the dreads, periodic trimming may be required to remove any weak or damaged sections.

8. Protective Styles: To avoid frizz and breakage, wear a silk or satin scarf or use a silk or satin pillowcase while you sleep.

9. Regular Maintenance: If you’re new to having dreadlocks, make sure to schedule routine visits to a professional loctician for care and maintenance.

Maintaining the health and style of your dreadlocks will require regular attention to detail, patience, and care.