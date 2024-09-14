Nightlife varies across the globe, with each city offering a unique experience influenced by local culture, music, and venues.

According to Time Out, to find the best cities for nightlife in 2024, they surveyed thousands of people across numerous global cities. Participants rated their local nightlife based on quality and affordability, acknowledging that steep entrance fees or costly drinks can ruin the experience.

After analyzing the data, they excluded cities with lower overall scores, selecting only the highest-rated city from each country.

Read also: Lagos, Accra named among world’s best nightlife cities in 2024

Here are the 13 best cities for nightlife in the world in 2024

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, known for its annual Rio Carnaval, tops the list. The city’s nightlife is centred around bohemian bars, live music, dance halls, and spontaneous samba parties. Notable areas include Lapa and Botafogo, where new gastronomic hotspots double as dance floors on weekends.

Manila, Philippines

Manila stands out for its affordability and vibrant nightlife. The city’s late-night food markets and lively districts, such as Poblacion and Bonifacio Global City, offer a dynamic experience. Salcedo Village, home to trendy restobars, and other venues like Cheshire and Uma Nota, add to the city’s appeal.

Read also: Top 10 favourite cities in Africa and the Middle East of 2024

Berlin, Germany

Berlin is renowned for its club scene, 24-hour parties, and techno music. Iconic clubs such as Tresor and Matrix, alongside the lively areas of Friedrichshain and Warschauer Straße, define the city’s nightlife. Berlin continues to evolve with new venues like RSO and outdoor raves gaining popularity.

Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, the birthplace of mariachi music and tequila, is highly rated for its nightlife quality. The Expiatorio neighbourhood offers a relaxed atmosphere with impromptu salsa dances, quirky bars, and local food stalls. Popular spots include the rooftop bar El Cardenal and the 1er Piso Jazz bar.

Read also: Only 3 cities in Africa rank among 50 best cities in the world in 2024

Austin, USA

Known as the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin’s nightlife centres around live music venues and outdoor spots like Barton Springs. Cheer Up Charlie’s and other clubs draw diverse crowds, making the city’s nightlife one of the best in the U.S.

Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos is the epicentre of Afrobeats, with a nightlife scene that reflects the city’s rich cultural history and forward-looking events. Notable venues include Freedom Park Lagos and The House on Victoria Island, which hosts various nightlife events, from salsa nights to club nights.

Read also: 10 wealthiest cities in Africa with the most millionaires

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Rotterdam’s nightlife is spread across the city, with venues like Maassilo and Annabel standing out. The city’s nightlife is characterized by its inclusivity and the spread of activities across various neighbourhoods, offering a diverse and unique experience.

Manchester’s nightlife is legendary in the UK, with a vibrant club scene that is currently transforming. Hidden and The White Hotel are popular among clubbers, while newer venues like Peste and DBA offer cutting-edge experiences in unassuming locations.

Read also: Top 10 favourite cities in Africa and the Middle East of 2024

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest offers a wide array of nightlife options, from ruin bars to rooftop venues with stunning city views. Popular spots include Budapest Park, Instant-Fogas, and the A38 Boat, which are known for their vibrant atmospheres and eclectic offerings.

Accra, Ghana

Accra’s nightlife is centred around outdoor events, including rooftop bars, open-air concerts, and beach parties. Iconic venues like Palm Moment’s Fake Fridays and Frontback set the standard for high-energy nights out.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires is famous for its tango clubs and late-night theatres. The city’s nightlife scene includes bars like Mixtape, Punta Mona, and CoChinChinaBar, which cater to diverse crowds with their themed parties and relaxed atmospheres.

Read also: 5 most sustainable cities in Africa

Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei’s nightlife is characterized by its bustling night markets, glitzy clubs, and KTV rooms. Xinyi District remains the hub for bar and club hopping, with popular venues like Final, Studio 9, and Draft Land drawing in the crowds.

Singapore, Singapore

Singapore’s nightlife is diverse, ranging from iconic clubs like Zouk and Marquee to underground techno nights and daytime parties. Local collectives like Thugshop and Darker Than Wax lead the way in offering unique experiences, including wellness-focused events like the Sunda Festival.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.