Lagos, Accra named among world’s best nightlife cities in 2024

Lagos and Accra have been named among the world’s top cities for nightlife in 2024, with Lagos securing the 6th position and Accra coming in at 10th.

Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, outperformed cities like Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Manchester in the United Kingdom.

This ranking was published by Time Out, a global magazine with a presence in 333 cities across 59 countries.

Read also: Top 10 favourite cities in Africa and the Middle East of 2024

Lagos’ nightlife has become a significant contributor to the city’s economy. According to a forecast by the Statista Research Department on January 30, 2024, Lagos’ direct contribution to Nigeria’s GDP is expected to reach approximately 3.4 billion US dollars by 2026, up from 2 billion dollars in 2016 and 0.8 billion dollars in earlier years.

The city’s vibrant nightlife scene has gained international recognition. Time Out Magazine awarded Lagos an 80% quality score for its nightlife, which also received a 48% rating for affordability.

Popular venues such as Freedom Park and The House on Victoria Island have become key locations for various events, ranging from salsa nights and networking events to afro house club nights like Odyssey House.

Read also: Only 3 cities in Africa rank among 50 best cities in the world in 2024

Additionally, Time Out named Lagos the 19th best city to visit in January 2024, placing it ahead of cities like Dubai and Miami.

Accra, Ghana’s capital, also performed well in the rankings, with a 66% quality score for its nightlife and a 36% rating for affordability. The city’s nightlife is characterized by lively bars in the Osu district and all-night beach parties at Labadi Beach.

Following the pandemic, Accra’s nightlife has shifted towards outdoor events such as rooftop bars, open-air concerts, live DJ sets, and art festivals.

Both cities have seen a resurgence in their nightlife scenes, contributing to their recognition on the global stage.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing about profiles, business, finance, travel, and world affairs, leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with his readers.