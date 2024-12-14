10 budget-friendly Christmas gifts for employees

In the spirit of Christmas, Gift-giving at the workplace is more than just a gesture of goodwill; it’s a cultural practice deeply appreciated by employees. Companies that offer enticing gifts, benefits, and perks create an environment that promotes employee satisfaction, productivity, and creativity.

In 2024, corporate gifting trends are driven by technological innovation, personalisation, and a strong focus on sustainability and well-being. Businesses are increasingly opting for eco-friendly gifts to show their commitment to environmental responsibility, choosing items like eco-friendly office supplies. However, there is also a strong appreciation for cultural and artisan gifts that support local businesses and artisans.

Despite inflationary pressures, an increase in the unemployment rate and poverty, constant struggles during fuel subsidy removal, and the foreign exchange volatility in Nigeria, employees still anticipate the Christmas gift-giving tradition thereby adopting an interesting gifting style called “Secret Santa.”

This is a Christmas gift-giving tradition where coworkers draw names at random to become someone’s Secret Santa. The Secret Santa is given a Wishlist of gift ideas to choose from to give to their chosen giftee. After opening their present, the giftee has to guess which member of the group was their Secret Santa.

The idea can be traced back to the Scandinavian tradition called “Juklapp”, or “knocking Christmas” practiced in countries like Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. It involves knocking on someone’s door, throwing a present inside when it opens, and then running away.

To make your employees more valued and loved without breaking the bank, here are 10 budget-friendly Christmas gift ideas in 2024:

Laptop Backpacks: Average price – N15,000

A laptop without a suitable bag to carry it in can be a hassle; it is a good idea to provide your employees with sturdy laptop backpacks. It enhances convenience and comfort, providing a practical solution for carrying laptops and other essentials while commuting or traveling.

Customised Journals: Average price – N10,000

Customised journals as Christmas gifts can be personalised with your company’s emblem or a particular message, as well as the employee’s name. This gift option fosters creativity and organisation, offering employees a personalised space to jot down ideas, notes, and goals.

Mini Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner: Average price – N10,000

A mini keyboard vacuum cleaner is yet another compact and useful tool that can quickly remove crumbs from surfaces, eliminating any trace of late-afternoon snacking. This helps employees maintain a clean and organised workspace, reducing distractions and promoting efficiency.

Power Bank (20,000 MAH): Average price – N15,000

Tech gear is extremely handy and practical, making power banks an excellent choice for an affordable corporate Christmas gift. Those who enjoy traveling, work remotely, or are constantly on the move will find this very useful. Power banks ensure devices remain charged during critical times, enhancing productivity and convenience.

Branded T-Shirt: Average price – N7,000

An affordable and practical, corporate t-shirt can be a great investment. Gifting an ‘Employee of the Month’ t-shirt sounds like pure motivation which creates a sense of unity and belonging among employees, fostering team spirit and camaraderie.

Customised Pens: Average price – N3,000

Pens are the old-school but still in high-demand corporate Christmas gift option. A pen personalised with a name or initials can be an amazing tool for daily tasks and note-taking, ensuring employees are always prepared and equipped to work efficiently.

High-Quality Water Bottles (1 litre): Average price – N5,000

Encouraging employees to stay hydrated and eco-friendly with high-quality water bottles is one of the best corporate Christmas gifts in 2024. These water bottles not only support hydration but also reinforce a commitment to sustainability, helping employees maintain their well-being and environmental consciousness throughout the day.

Branded Keychains: Average price – N3,000

A customisable keychain with the initials of the employee or the company logo and messages engraved on them makes a unique corporate Christmas gift item. Customised keychains add a personal touch to everyday items, fostering a sense of belonging and pride in the company.

Stainless Travel Mugs (500ml): Average price – N10,000

Whether you’re enjoying your morning coffee on the go or staying hydrated throughout the day, travel mugs are an excellent choice. They serve as a constant reminder of your company’s commitment to care and environmental sustainability. By promoting the use of reusable drinkware, these mugs not only encourage eco-friendly practices but also help maintain the ideal temperature of beverages for extended periods, supporting both wellness and sustainability.

Desk Calendar: Average price – N5,000

A customised desk calendar with your company’s logo, inspiring words, or branding is a useful present that will keep employees organised throughout the year. These promote organisation and time management, helping employees stay on top of deadlines and appointments.

