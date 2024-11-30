From Joy to Survival: The economic reality of Christmas in Nigeria

December is a month of great anticipation, eagerly looked forward to by many for its festive atmosphere, lavish celebrations, and opportunity to unwind and relax after a long year.

Likewise, one does not need to be reminded that the clock is gradually ticking down to Christmas day.

Christmas in Nigeria was once a time of unbridled joy, a season of love, laughter, and togetherness.

Families would gather around the dinner table, sharing stories, jokes, and warm smiles. The air was filled with the sweet scent of jollof rice, the sound of highlife music, and the twinkling lights of Christmas decorations.

In those years, Nigeria was a haven of peace and stability. Although imperfect, the country was still remarkably functional.

Christmas lights twinkled brightly, powered by a steady supply of electricity. Gifts were exchanged with joy, without the shadow of scarcity or inflation looming large. It was a time when hope and optimism filled the air, and the future seemed bright.

But those days are long gone. Today, Christmas in Nigeria is a time of great challenge and uncertainty. The country’s economic woes have taken a toll on the festive season, leaving many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet.

The statistics are stark. Nigeria’s economy has been in a state of flux, with inflation rates soaring, unemployment rates skyrocketing, and poverty levels deepening.

Things seem to have gotten worse following the removal of fuel subsidy without planned palliatives and the floatation of the naira which had led to the freefall of the naira in value relative to other major currencies in the world.

Despite these challenges, Nigerians are resilient.

They have learned to adapt, to innovate, and to survive. They have developed coping mechanisms, from forming cooperative societies to sharing resources and valuable information amongst themselves.

They have devised means to make do with what they have, to find joy in the simple things, and to hold on to hope. The citizens of the most populous black nation on earth have been making lemonade out of lemons for years, and this Christmas will be no exception.

As Christmas approaches, the struggles have become more pronounced. Many individuals are being forced to make difficult choices, to prioritize their spending, and to cut back on non-essential expenses.

The festive season, once a season of joy and celebration, has become a time of austerity and restraint.

Meanwhile, the response of the federal government to the economic crisis has been inadequate. Corruption and mismanagement of funds have become endemic, with government officials more interested in filling their pockets than in serving the people.

So as we approach this year’s yuletide, what can average Nigerians do to live beyond mere survival?

In the spirit of Christmas, which revolves around love, compassion, and togetherness, it is essential for families to celebrate within their means. While the desire to create magical moments for our loved ones is natural, it is equally important to prioritise financial stability.

Instead of succumbing to societal pressures, let us embrace the essence of Christmas by fostering connections and expressing love in thoughtful ways.

As we look forward to the New Year, characterised by the impending challenges of school fees, annual house rent & other needful payments, it becomes imperative for individuals to plan and spend wisely.

I strongly believe that prudence and financial discipline should guide our decisions during this festive season.

Let us remind ourselves that the true spirit of Christmas lies in the intangible gifts – love, kindness, and the warmth of shared moments. In the face of economic uncertainties, these are the treasures that truly enrich our lives.

One thing is certain: Despite the challenges and uncertainties, Nigerians will still find a way to celebrate, and hold on to hope.

And that, perhaps, is the greatest gift of all.

Share