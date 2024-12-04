Top 5 Christmas events in Nigeria 2024

Nigeria’s Christmas celebrations are a vibrant reflection of its cultural diversity, with events drawing millions of locals and tourists.

From lively street parades to serene retreats, these festivities capture the holiday spirit while boosting local tourism and supporting artisans, musicians, and entrepreneurs. Here are the highlights of five major Christmas events in Nigeria for 2024:

1. Tropical Christmas Wonderland at Eko Hotels & Suites

Location: Victoria Island, Lagos

Entry Requirements: Tickets range from basic to VIP packages, with discounted rates for children and families.

Highlights:

A 14-day extravaganza showcasing Broadway-style musicals, circus performances, cultural exhibitions, and curated local crafts.

Features a Christmas village with themed activities, food courts serving Nigerian and international dishes, and live entertainment

Partnerships with international travel agencies attract tourists from across the globe, especially families from Europe and America.

A luxurious yet family-friendly event, blending global Christmas traditions with Nigerian culture.

Why Visit: Perfect for tourists and locals seeking a sophisticated and immersive Christmas experience.

2. Calabar Carnival – “Africa’s Biggest Street Party”

Location: Calabar, Cross River State

Entry Requirements: Street parades are free; access to performances and VIP events is ticketed.

Highlights:

A month-long festival culminating in vibrant parades, including the renowned Cultural Carnival, the Bikers’ Parade, and the International Carnival

Culinary festivals showcasing Efik dishes, art exhibitions, and live musical performances by Nigerian and international artists.

Poetry Festival Calabar, storytelling sessions, and theatre performances, emphasising African cultural narratives.

Attracts over 2 million participants annually, including tourists from other African nations and beyond.

Why Visit: A perfect blend of tradition, culture, and modern entertainment on a grand scale.

3. Obudu Mountain Christmas Festival

Location: Obudu Cattle Ranch, Cross River State

Entry Requirements: Entry is included in accommodation packages; day visitors pay a nominal fee for festival activities.

Highlights:

Located in the serene highlands, offering cool temperatures and breathtaking scenery.

Features traditional dance performances, cultural storytelling, nature walks, and adventure activities like zip-lining and horse riding.

Christmas Eve bonfires and communal feasts bring locals and tourists together

Why Visit: Ideal for families and nature lovers seeking a tranquil and culturally immersive Christmas getaway.

4. Wonderland Amusement Park Christmas Festivities

Location: Abuja, Federal Capital Territory

Entry Requirements: Tickets are required for rides and attractions; general park entry may be free during the season.

Highlights:

A family-friendly park offering thrilling rides, Christmas-themed decorations, and festive games.

Includes cultural performances, live concerts, and photo opportunities with Santa.

Food stalls offering Nigerian delicacies and holiday treats

Why Visit: A must-visit for families with young children or thrill-seekers looking for a festive atmosphere.

5. Oguta Lake Resort Christmas Celebration

Location: Oguta, Imo State

Entry Requirements: Open access to most areas, with fees for boat rides and specific activities.

Highlights:

Lakeside picnics, cultural dance performances, and evening boat cruises with festive lighting.

Offers a serene environment perfect for relaxation, paired with storytelling sessions about local history and folklore.

Vendors sell handmade crafts and local food, including regional dishes like ofe owerri and ukwa

Why Visit: Combines nature, history, and culture, making it a unique destination for family and group outings.

