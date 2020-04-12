What manner of Easter?

Perhaps, except in war times that Easter celebration had been cancelled or marked in a low key in Nigeria and some other places in the world, this year will go into the history book of many nations as the first and probably the only year Easter would lose its charm when no bullet is flying.

Easter is one of the important dates on the calendar of many countries, particularly where Christianity is practised as religion.

Unlike Christmas, which has remained a controversial subject as many people doubt the date and the exact period of Christ’s birth, Easter is marked heartily by Christians for the single belief that the basis of worshipping on a Sunday has its root on the resurrection of Christ on that first day of the week.

Usually, festivities provide Nigerians and people in other climes the opportunity to travel, share love with others, and eat choice food even if it is only for that season. In some places, actually, given the poverty level, people “enjoy” themselves only during the December Christmas period and Easter. They look forward to such events and save towards observing them.

When, at the dawn of this year, in January, clerics across the country were reeling out prophecies about what they said God told them about 2020, none spoke about the possibility of a no-Easter-celebration.

After the Christmas celebration, many people looked forward to April for another round of merriment. As a matter of fact, many denominations had already, according to their usual practice, scheduled special events to commemorate the resurrection of Christ.

Some people had concluded arrangements to travel either to their villages or outside the country to celebrate the Easter. This time around, nobody is travelling. Families are hurdled up together in their apartments as visitation to neighbours are not permissible.

Under normal circumstances, Easter period usually sees a spike in hotel and catering activities. Families used to check into hotels to spend the period and caterers also make brisk business as requests for snacks and other confectionaries used to inundate, but not this Easter. In fact, people are skeptical about foods prepared by outsiders. Everybody is afraid of coronavirus.

The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) appears to have altered every equation. Ordinarily, in Nigeria, political leaders are very careful about how to deal with issues that concern churches and mosques. This is because religion is seemingly the opium of the people and any policy that tends to adversely affect the church or mosque is viewed as anti-people.

So, when the number of cases began to rise and governments at all levels began to think of how to put the spread in check, it was difficult to decide on what should happen to the worship centres. For many days, government stammered on it.

Initially, they came up with 50 members that must worship at a time to avoid body contact. Then, they reduced the number to 20, and finally when they discovered that the leadership of most churches and mosques bought into the social distancing preaching, a total ban on worship was pronounced.

It was such pronouncement that put a death knell on all the plans for elaborate religious activities for the Easter.

Today, church buildings that boast of thousands of seaters have been put under lock and key. The mega churches have since devised some means of reaching their members in their individual homes with sermons, technologically.

Generally, programmes have been altered. The Lenten period usually marked by Christians was infringed upon by the deadly virus. The Ash Wednesday, some weeks ago, did not wear the usual face. The Palm Sunday was marked low-key also. Unlike when churches that observe this, made a big show of the unique event, this year’s event wore a different look. In some churches, only palm fronds were seen on the altar and entrance of the church buildings with no human being in sight. It had never been so.

Palm Sunday is the remembrance of Christ’s triumphal entry into the city of Jerusalem, with a rousing shout of Hosanna by the cheering Jews, who later turned around to crucify Him. So, it is a unique event that precedes Easter, and this year, coronavirus killed that joy.

Every Good Friday, the Friday preceding the Easter, is equally a solemn day. It was the day Christ was vicariously crucified. This is usually dramatised by some churches, particularly, the Catholic. This year, because of the law prohibiting large gathering, that emotional event lost its favour.

Before the arrival of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Deeper Life Bible Church had almost concluded arrangements for her Easter Retreat. The annual event was slated for Thursday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12,2020.

But following the sit-at-home order, the church issued a release, postponing the programme.

Announcing the postponement, Pastor Samuel Afuwape, the church secretary, had explained that the decision was taken to align with the directives of the Federal and state governments on social distancing as one of the important strategies to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has necessitated a complete lockdown of activities in some states.

Many other denominations did the same. Some families that had slated wedding programmes and other important events have had to postpone such events or cancel them outright.

ZEBULON AGOMUO