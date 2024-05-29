Qatar Airways raises in-flight experience with Starlink partnership

Qatar Airways has announced being the first in the MENA region to collaborate with Starlink and SpaceX.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American aerospace company SpaceX,[3] providing coverage to over 70 countries.

SpaceX is the only private company capable of returning a spacecraft from low-Earth orbit.

In a press release by Qatar Airways, it stated that soon, all Qatar Airways passengers will be able to enjoy reliable high-speed, low-latency internet from the comfort of their seats, “This complimentary, ground-breaking service will enhance our passengers’ onboard experience with boundless entertainment and information options.

“Three Boeing 777-300s will be the first aircraft in Qatar Airways’ fleet to be upgraded with Starlink’s game-changing, ultra-high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi onboard by the last quarter of this year,” the airline stated in its X handle.

This enhancement, it stated marks the beginning of a comprehensive rollout strategy, set to extend across our entire modern fleet within the next two years.

“Passengers can enjoy complimentary, ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi of up to 500 Megabit per second to stream their favourite movies, watch live sports, and enjoy online gaming at 30,000 feet, as if they were at home,” the airline added.