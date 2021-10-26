Qatar Airways honours Dees Travels and Tour Ltd for sustaining business relationship

Qatar Airways has recognized Dees Travels and Tours with the Silver Status Award for an excellent business relationship through the years.

This Award was presented by Hendrik Du Preez, the Vice President, Africa, Qatar Airways, at a dinner organised recently at Radisson Blu Hotel, VI, Lagos,

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Daisi Olotu, the Group Managing Director, who appreciated the management of Qatar Airways for recognizing the effort of Dees Travels in fostering and sustaining business relationships with the airline and customers alike.

Read also: Focus on investors’ protection, SEC tells CRAs

He also added that the message is clear: “This award is just an indicator that we have to cover more grounds in the tourism and travel sector in Nigeria, to whom much is given, much is required”. We are out to continually ensure our mutual customers’ satisfaction at all times, he said.

Incorporated in 2000, Dees Travels and Tours Limited is ranked amongst the top 5 travel Agencies in Nig one of Nigeria longest lasting Travel Agencies.

According to data from Airline Operators in 2020, the Award winning Dees Travel and Tours Travel Limited is ranked 5th highest in terms of market share and tickets sold on a monthly base.

Incorporated since 2000, Dees Travels and Tours is one of Nigeria’s experienced Travels companies with agents all over the country and eight physical offices in Nigeria.