Qatar Airways now boarding Port Harcourt, Kano

Qatar Airways has enhanced its presence in Nigeria with the launch of four weekly flights to Kano (KAN) on 02 March 2022, and three weekly flights to Port Harcourt (PHC) on 03 March 2022, both operating via the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

To mark this milestone, the new service was inaugurated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways will operate to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (KAN) in one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and the gateway to Kano’s rich historical treasures that have survived millennia. Meanwhile, Port Harcourt, the largest city and capital of Rivers State, Nigeria will be served via Port Harcourt International Airport (PHC) a diverse and fast-moving city on the southern tip of Nigeria.

More than a century of international trade has turned this former port town into a vibrant, fast-growing metropolis. The aircrafts were greeted in Kano and Port Harcourt by traditional water cannon salutes upon their historic arrival.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency said: “This is a defining moment for Qatar Airways, with Nigeria becoming our most connected market in Africa with the launch of our new services to Kano and Port Harcourt. We see tremendous opportunity in the region and these new routes are an important catalyst to further boost trade and commerce in the country.

“Our presence in Nigeria now covers four key markets and is a real affirmation of our support to the country. Qatar Airways has stayed steadfast in its commitment to Africa throughout the pandemic, operating continuously and reliably to Nigeria. We have since increased frequencies and grown our network, considerably, improving connectivity to and from the continent and providing travellers with more choice and convenience.”

Read also: Russia – Ukraine Conflict: UK sanctions 386 Russian lawmakers

In Nigeria, the airline offers double-daily flights to Lagos and now operates daily services to Abuja. The two new routes, (Kano & Port Harcourt), bring the number of flights Qatar Airways operates between Africa and Doha to 188 weekly flights serving 28 destinations across the continent.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, Federal Republic of Nigeria, said: “The new flights provide important travel and trade links between Nigeria and the world. As the largest economy in Africa, this enhanced global connectivity via the new Qatar Airways service will provide a vital network to move goods and people, as we recover from challenges of the pandemic and prioritise growth.

“Kano and Port Harcourt are both important to this recovery. This new service also reinforces the close ties between Nigeria and Qatar, and it paves the way to explore new, untapped opportunities.”

Qatar Airways continues to apply its flexible booking policy that offers unlimited changes to travel dates and destinations, and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued for travel completed by 31 May 2022.

Passengers flying to and from Kano will also benefit from Qatar Airways’ generous baggage allowances which provides for up to 46kg in Economy class, split over two pieces, and 64kg, split over two pieces, in Business Class.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways has also become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax.

This follows the success of HIA as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating.

These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.