Nigeria Air: FG approves lease of Airbus, Boeing aircraft

The federal government has approved the leasing of three aircraft for the country’s prospective carrier, Nigeria Air.

The three aircraft are made by Airbus and Boeing.

The government stated that the national carrier would begin operations with domestic routes.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure on Wednesday while briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC). The FEC meeting was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Read also: Despite fewer aircraft, airlines see low patronage as base fare rises to N80,000

Sirika announced that the airline would begin with domestic routes, and then expand to regional and intercontinental routes.

The minister was not specific with the actual date for the take-off of the airline operations.

“We will announce commencement soon,” the minister said.