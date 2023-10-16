NGO sets up Advisory Council to promote safety, security in aviation

Aviation Hall of Fame (AHoF), a non-governmental organisation, has unveiled a 16-member Advisory Council, to recognize and reward merit and encourage excellent performance and highest standards in service delivery, as a panacea to enhancing safety and security in the aviation sector.

Members of the Council, comprising tested professionals, are drawn from various departments in the aviation industry and other related fields.

Read also: Explainer: Why you should fly using private aviation

Established on May 9, 2023, the body, which is the brainchild of three astute aviation practitioners, Anthony Kila, Gboyega Adeoye and Wole Shadare, is to set in motion activities that will launder as well as promote dedication, honesty and hard work within the Nigerian aviation sector and beyond.

The members include: Harold Olusegun Demuren, Aeronautical Engineer and former Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Gabriel Gbenga Olowo, Immediate Past President, of Aviation Round Table Initiative (ART) and Chairman Sabre Global Technology CWA; Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Akin Olateru, Director General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau; Anastasia Gbem, Former Legal Adviser at Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority; Titilayo Akerele, sociologist and ace labour activist, skilled in aeronautical information management and worked at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency; Nkechi Onyenso, CEO, Pathfinders

Others are: Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye, former Director of Administration FAAN and the Oluyin of Iyin, Ekiti State, Oluropo Owolabi, formerly of the Nigeria Airways and Managing Director, SAHCOL, Daniel Young, Lanre Arogundade, Coordinator, International Press Centre (IPC), Bode Olorunfemi, Executive Director, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation among others

According to Professor Kila, “The Advisory Council was carefully put together to comprise eminent Nigerians and thoroughbred professionals, who have attained excellence in their various fields through selfless service, discipline and unalloyed commitment to nation building and humanity.

According to him, the AHoF has reved into operations and would soon debut with a complimenting stakeholders-centric publication, Aviation Metrics Magazine (AM Magazine), to inform, entertain and educate the entire aviation community.

Read also: Aviation sector squeezed over stuttering naira

According to him, the publication will also play a role in featuring personalities that perform creditably in their fields of endeavour and throw such to the public for evaluation and possible rewards.