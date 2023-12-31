NCAA promises to investigate United Nigeria Airlines flight diversion to Asaba

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reinstated its commitment to investigate the case of flight diversion to Asaba, the Delta State capital, instead of Anambra, as initially planned by United Nigeria Airlines.

Michael Achimugu, director of public affairs and consumer protection at the NCAA, made this known on Saturday through a statement responding to the complaints levelled against the management of the airline over its flight diversion to Asaba.

Achimugu said that flight diversion wasn’t new in the air transportation business but promised to investigate the matter and make its findings public.

He said he “wishes to assure the general public of aviation safety, compliance, and strict enforcement of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.

“We have been informed by United Nigeria Airlines staff that some passengers have been taken to the hotel, while others chose alternative means of transportation to their destination.

A passenger known as @9jaDisciple on X (formerly known as Twitter), while responding to inquiries from TheCable, said that he has initiated a lawsuit against the airline.

He detailed instances of delays and unexpected route alterations, citing crew changes and an incident during passenger protests.

Describing what happened, the X user explained that the flight was supposed to depart at 10:30 am but was delayed until around 4 pm.

Despite having ample time to reach Awka, the flight took an unexpected turn. Instead of heading to Awka, the plane was redirected to Abuja. There, both the pilot and crew were replaced before the aircraft proceeded with its journey to Asaba.

“While we were protesting, one of the crew assaulted a passenger,” he said.

“Then we realised that Mr. Obiora, the owner of the airline, was at the airport waiting to use that plane.”

According to the X user, the airline’s owner, Obiora, allegedly left the stranded passengers and departed the scene.

Alexander Onukwue, another passenger, criticised the airline’s handling, expressing dismay at being stranded in an unfamiliar location at night. His social media post drew attention to the situation and questioned the airline’s actions.

Another affected passenger, Alexander Onukwue, informed TheCable that the airline’s sole communication with him post-incident was through a text message.

The message offered a 25 percent discount on local routes’ ticket prices as compensation. On social media, Onukwue expressed feeling “basically robbed” by United Nigeria Airlines, highlighting being left to find his own way in an unfamiliar place at night. He urged Festus Keyamo, the aviation minister, and the civil aviation authority to examine the status of United Nigeria Airline (@flyunitedng).

“A flight from Lagos to Anambra has now terminated in Asaba at 7:30 p.m. after a stop in Abuja. How do they keep getting away with this?” he asked.

Onukwue said: “A serious inquiry is needed on whether Nigerian airlines are fit for purpose. @flyunitedng basically robbed me today and dumped me somewhere at night to find my way by myself. It can’t be normal.”