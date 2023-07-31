More suspected electric cable thieves nabbed at Lagos airport

A combined patrol team of officers from Aviation Security’s Crime Investigation and Intelligence (CII) unit, and the Joint Military Task Force (JMTF), have arrested three persons suspected to be cable thieves around the Training School of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Lagos airport.

Last week, FAAN confirmed that one of the suspects sighted digging FAAN’s underground armoured cable, using a shovel and cutlass was apprehended.

In a statement by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, director of public affairs and consumer protection FAAN, stated that two of the suspects were caught at about 0352hours while digging and cutting electric cables connecting the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Powerhouse (international wing MMA) to the domestic terminal, while the third suspect, who served as a link between the two other suspects and buyers at Arena Market, Oshodi was apprehended at exactly 0556hours, at Hajj & Cargo Terminal following confessions made by the two other suspects.

“Ongoing investigation revealed that one of the suspects was convicted and sentenced to 28 days imprisonment for a similar offence, sometime in April 2022.

“The suspects are presently being interrogated by officials of FAAN AVSEC after which they will be handed over to the police for prosecution,” FAAN added.