Tinubu names new mgt team for Nigeria Customs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a management team for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) following the recent appointment of Bashir Adeniyi as the acting comptroller-general and the retirement of some management members in the service.

The newly appointed management team consists of three deputy comptroller-generals (DCGs) and three assistant comptroller-generals (ACGs). The officers are FO Okun (DCG), MBA Musa (DCG), A. Hamisu (DCG), K. Olumoh (ACG), AB Mohammed (ACG), and A. Alajogun (ACG).

The constitution of the management was announced in a statement by Abdullahi Maiwada, the national public relations officer, of the service.

The statement quoted Adeniyi as expressing gratitude to the retired members of the management team for their dedicated and meritorious service. He congratulated the newly appointed officers on their prestigious roles and urged them to rise to the occasion and push the boundaries to achieve greater heights in service delivery.

The key objectives outlined for the customs management team are revenue generation, the crackdown on smuggling activities, and the facilitation of trade.

The appointment is coming after the president appointed Tinubu submitted a list containing 28 nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.