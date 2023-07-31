Niger: ECOWAS gives coup plotters 7 days to restore Bazoum as president

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the ‘coup plotters’ in Niger Republic to restore ousted President Muhammed Bazoum to office.

The decision followed an extraordinary meeting of the leaders of ECOWAS in Abuja on Sunday, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, who is the current chairman of the group.

The meeting was summoned by President Tinubu to discuss the unfolding developments in Niger Republic where ousted President Mohamed Bazoum has been held by members of his presidential guards for days.

Abdourahamane Tchiani, the commander of the country’s Presidential Guards, had on Friday declared himself the Head of a Transitional Government.

But the ECOWAS leaders, on Sunday, affirmed Bazoum as the legitimate president of the country and also announced the imposition of land border closures and suspension of all commercial flights between Niger Republic and ECOWAS member states.

Omar Touray president of the ECOWAS Commission, announced the decision, saying that all chiefs of defence staff of the member states will proceed for an emergency meeting to strategise on effective ways to implement a possible military operation to restore Bazoum to office. He added that the ECOWAS will “take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Such measures may include the use of force. “To this effect, the chiefs of defence staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately.”

On economic sanctions against Nigeria’s northern neighbour, Touray said that ECOWAS has approved the “suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS member states and Asia. Freeze all service transactions, including energy transactions.

“Freeze assets of the Republic of Niger in Aqua Central Bank. Freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger and enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks.

“Suspension of measure from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID.”

In a communique at the end of the extraordinary summit on socio-political situation in the Republic of Niger read by Touray, the leaders also rejected any form of purported resignation by President Bazoum and declared him as the only recognised and elected president by ECOWAS, the African Union and the international community.

“In this regard, only official acts of President Bazoum or his duly mandated officials will be recognised by ECOWAS,’’ they said.

The leaders condemned the attempted overthrow of constitutional order in Niger, and the illegal detention of President Bazoum, as well as members of his family and government.

They demanded the full restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger and considered the illegal detention of President Bazoum as a hostage situation, holding the authors of the attempted coup d’état solely and fully responsible for his safety and security and that of his family and government.

In the event that ECOWAS’ demands are not met within one week, the leaders said they will take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

The ECOWAS leaders also condemned the pronouncement of support by foreign governments and foreign private military contractors, while expressing appreciation to various governments and partners for their stance and solidarity.

The summit also agreed to appoint and dispatch a special representative to deliver the demands of the authority.

In response to the coup attempt, the summit announced immediate sanctions on Niger, including the closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger, establishing a no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger, and suspending all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS member states and Niger.

Niger will also be suspended from all financial assistance and transactions with financial institutions within ECOWAS.

Additionally, travel bans and asset freezes were imposed on the military officials involved in the coup attempt and their family members and civilians who accept to participate in any institution or government established by these military officials.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson, the special representative of the secretary-general and head of the United Nations Office in West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simaõ, for their active engagement and invaluable contributions to the discussions.

“As we come close to this Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in the Republic of Niger, I send my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your active engagement in our open- and closed-door meetings.

‘‘Your invaluable contributions to our discussions have got us this far and hopefully, we will achieve our objective.

‘‘The essence of African unity and solidarity is hereby reaffirmed. Our unwavering commitment to democracy, peace and prosperity is hereby resolved.

‘‘Throughout our deliberations, we have recognised that the challenges faced by Niger are interconnected with broader issues affecting our region.

‘‘As African leaders, it is our shared responsibility to foster stability and progress, placing the wellbeing of our people at the forefront of our endeavours, and working together towards their prosperity and happiness must always consistently, be our goals and consistently.

‘‘We will stand with our people in freedom and our commitment to the rule of law and not the barrel of gun. Africa has come of age.

“We reject coup and interruption to constitutional order. Thank you for coming,’’ he said.

Before the summit, the president also held bilateral meetings with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, President Mahmat Iddris Deby Itno of Chad, and Michael Health, the US deputy assistant secretary of African Affairs.

Presidents Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, Adama Barrow of The Gambia, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Embalo of Guinea Bissau, Macky Sall of Senegal, Faure Gnassingbé of Togo attended the summit while the presidents of Cape Verde, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone were represented.