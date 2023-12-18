Kuku takes over as MD of FAAN

A few days after the removal of heads of agencies associated with the management of the Nigerian airspace, Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku was appointed on Monday as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Kuku’s appointment, which is the first major appointment since the mass sack of directors at airport agencies by Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, is expected to help bring to life his plans to rejuvenate the sector.

In a press statement made available on X, formerly known as Twitter, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, Acting Director,Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of FAAN, said that “the new MD has assured all stakeholders in the aviation sector that the agency will continue to be the bastion of excellent service delivery in the country.”

She made this promise during a meeting with the top management of the agency and the press after receiving the handover notes of the previous leadership from the Legal Adviser/Secretary to the Board, Gold Bridget Iwinose.

Kuku, who expressed her excitement over her return to the sector, appreciated the management and staff of the agency for the good work they have done and promised to build on it.

“My mission at FAAN is simple,” Kuku said. “I’m here to complement the good work you have all been doing and consolidate on the foundation that previous management has laid. We will pursue and deliver on all our obligations to the nation and the international community.

Read also:Keyamo sacks directors in aviation agencies

“Together with you all, we can make FAAN a greater institution than it already is.

“We shall be working within the framework of the Renewed Hope Agenda as enunciated by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and in accordance with the policy and programme direction of the Hon. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. @fkeyamo, SAN.”

Describing FAAN as a national asset designed to operate airport infrastructure and equipment and as a tool for economic development, the MD/CE said her vision was to improve the agency’s professionalism in enhancing the user experience, passengers’ seamless facilitation, security, safety, and standards.

She also affirmed that improving the country’s image will be a core ambition for her office.

“Under my leadership, revenue generation will be optimised and waste will be eliminated as much as possible.

“Staff welfare will also be a priority, but I also expect the staff to be committed to put their best. As every institution is only as powerful as the human resources managing it, we will prioritise the improvement of institutional and human capacity.

“Working in collaboration with national and international bodies, we will promote the image of Nigeria and strengthen the network of FAAN,” she added.

Recognising the additional hurdles in the aviation industry during the holiday season, Kuku promised to bring a more proactive approach to devising strategies to tackle these issues.

She said, “There is an urgency of yesterday in revving up our operations as we have fully entered the busiest season of the year for airline operations.

“To this end, we shall be interfacing with the various professional interests, sister agencies, and partners to ensure we have smooth, safe, and secure operations throughout the season.

“Let us do our jobs with patriotism and a smile on our faces, spreading the joy of the Yuletide. Let us join hands to build a FAAN that you will always be proud of. Our mission is to transform the agency into the most efficient and effective institution in Nigeria.

“As management, we carry a huge responsibility to the nation, the flying public(s), the airlines, and the international community. Join me to give our customers the best airport experience that is efficient, safe, secure, and fun.”

In attendance at the meeting were general managers and airport managers from across the country.