Group commends DG NCAA over safety record, innovations in aviation sector

African Aviation Renaissance Group (AARG), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), aimed at entrenching safety in the aviation industry, has commended Chris Najomo, the acting Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for entrenching safety and upholding innovations in the sector since he assumed office almost a year ago.

Akanbi Adimula, spokesperson for the Group African Aviation Renaissance Group (AARG) listed the achievements of Najomo since his appointment December last year.

According to Adimula, the sterling performance of the current helmsman in charge of the regulation of Civil Aviation activities in Nigeria, NCAA has once again reinforced the time-tested solution to the challenge of leadership.

“About eight months down the line, Najomo’s appointment though on an acting capacity have turned out to be the much needed elixir and healing balm which the NCAA and Nigeria Civil Aviation have been waiting for after the not-too impressive industrial showing of the last administration.

“Today, Nigerians and those who should know are boldly pointing to the numerous positive innovations that have brought about great improvements and have renewed the hopes of industry stakeholders and workers alike in the sector,” the spokesperson said.

Adimula who made these known in a statement said the the midas touch of Najomo are glaringly evident in how he collaborates effectively with the Minister to implement the latter 5-point agenda, as well as how he has been able to transform the workplace climate at the regulatory authority through enhanced collaboration amongst the management team, as well as between the workers body and top management.

Adimula disclosed that since his assumption of office, Najomo had ensured the payment of backlog of housing arrears to all staff, which he said had accumulated from 2019.

“He has vigorously tackled staff stagnation issues – the Minister of Aviation accepted the recommendation of Najomo and approved an inter-directorate deployment to open up bottlenecks in the structure, and subsequent promotion of stagnated staff from GL.14 to GL.15. These staff have been stagnated on same career position for between five and 10 years without promotion.

“Also, he has tackled payment of huge backlog of relocation allowance due to staff consequent upon the movement of the NCAA headquarters from Lagos to Abuja by the Federal government. He also operates an open-door policy and regular engagement either formally or informally with the NCAA unions to ensure peace and stability in the workforce.”

He further disclosed that Najomo signed a performance bond with each director at the end of this retreat, thus, setting the stage for the achievement of the DG’s performance target for the year 2024, which also is in line with the Minister’s 5-point agenda.

He lauded the acting DG’s deliberate efforts to recognise and reward deserving staff, a development that has led to improved dedication and greater productivity of the staff.

Adimula said the acting DG Inaugurated committees to review the NCAA Scheme of Service and Staff Conditions of Service as part of improved staff welfare, adding that the respective committees have almost completed their assignment.

He said for the first time, the NCAA helmsman created a Project Monitoring and Contract Evaluation Unit (PMCEU) to ensure probity and transparency in the execution of NCAA’s projects.

He commended Najomo for creating the quality assurance department to promote compliance with technical and non-technical policies and procedures within the NCAA.

