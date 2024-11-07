Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, a role model in integrity — Fidelity Bank CEO

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Fidelity Bank MD

In a heartfelt celebration of Air Peace’s 10th anniversary, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the CEO of Fidelity Bank lauded Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, as a beacon of integrity and a role model in financial discipline.

Speaking on behalf of Fidelity Bank’s staff and board, Onyeali-Ikpe praised Onyema’s leadership and the airline’s resilience in a challenging industry.

Reflecting on Air Peace’s journey, the CEO shared insights into the close relationship between Fidelity Bank and the airline, emphasising the bank’s belief in Onyema’s vision even before the first aircraft was purchased.

The CEO praised Air Peace’s remarkable financial discipline, led by Onyema, which has ensured timely payments and maintained strong relationships with financial partners, adding that this focus on accountability and financial stability has set Air Peace apart as a respected player in the sector.

The evening also highlighted Air Peace’s growth from a single aircraft to a fleet of over 51, a testament to the airline’s steady expansion amidst industry challenges. Onyeali-Ikpe applauded the resilience of Onyema and his team, noting their ability to weather both international and local challenges, including the difficult period of COVID-19.

As the event concluded, the CEO congratulated Air Peace and looked forward to a future of continued success. “This is only the beginning of great things. We’re very grateful and honored to be a strategic partner of Air Peace, and we will continue to be,” the CEO affirmed, ending the speech with a message of support and admiration for Onyema and his team.

Share