Flight disruptions loom at Owerri airport as unions commence strike

There are expected flight delays and cancellations at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri following the decision by aviation unions to withdraw all services from the airport as a result of the ongoing issue between workers and Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State Governor.

Read also: Flight delays expected as harmattan heralds dust haze NCAA

In a joint statement by the aviation unions, they stated that “Following the escalation of the imbroglio created by the mayhem unleashed on workers by the Imo State Government of Hope Uzodimma and continued insensitivity of the Government over the matter; and in compliance with the directive of the joint NEC session of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the unions being affiliates of NLC and TUC, hereby direct all aviation workers (both public and private) to withdraw all services to all Owerri flights (inwards and outwards) from any airport in Nigeria with effect from midnight of Wednesday, 8th November, 2023.”

The statement further stated that in addition, “the person of Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State is declared persona non grata at all airports in Nigeria until he purges himself of bestial tendencies. Our unions will make further efforts through our international affiliations to blacklist Hope Uzodimma worldwide.”

Furthermore, all aviation workers in Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, owerri have also been directed to stay at home, also with effect from midnight of Wednesday, November, 2023 as directed by NLC and TUC.

“Based on the above, the State Councils and all branches of the unions will meet on Wednesday at 5pm in Lagos and Abuja to agree on modalities for carrying out the above directive. The meeting in Lagos will hold at NUATE Secretariat, while that of Abuja will be at GAT (pilgrims’ terminal).

Read also: Christmas: Air Peace ramps up flight frequencies to meet demand

“By this notice, the airports’ managements, airlines operating into and out of Owerri, intending airport passengers into and out of Owerri, and the general public are hereby advised about this situation so as to be forewarned,” the statement added.