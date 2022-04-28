British Airways names Finchglow Travels Best-Seller in 2021

Finchglow Travels, Nigeria’s indigenous travel management company has recently been conferred with the awards of the Overall Best Seller in 2021 by British Airways.

Bankole Bernard, the Chief Executive Officer, Finchglow Travels, upon receiving the award said: “The most fulfilling thing about this award is that it is a testament to our commitment to excellence and delivery of quality service. We are thrilled to have further proof that Finchglow Travels is the best in this industry and it is with great pleasure that I dedicate this award to our esteemed customers, and staff who made this possible.

“We have worked with British Airways for close to 13 years as a trade partner and over the years, the experience has been fruitful. We look forward to doing more business with the British Airways team; we reassure our esteemed customers and trade partners of our unwavering commitment to excellence!” Bernard added.

Presenting the award, Moran Birger, the head of sales, British Airways, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, and Adetutu Otuyalo the country manager, British Airways, noted that Finchglow Travels had performed excellently in 2021 and the airline looks forward to more of this in 2022. Finchglow Travels was also recently named the ‘Highest Selling Agency to London and Best Performing Agent in Nigeria’ by British Airways.

In other news, Bankole Bernard announced that Finchglow Travels will be expanding to Kano in May and this is in line with the company’s goal to expand across Nigeria and Africa.

Ezekiel Ikotun, the general manager, Sales and Operations at Finchglow Travels, added: “We are determined to reduce the burden of travel management services on travellers and this will continue to propel our expansion across different states in Nigeria and the region.

“Finchglow Travels has been in existence since 2006 and within that period we already have 8 offices across Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. We will continue to expand in line with our set vision. We have built a solid reputation and we have continued to soar by adopting excellence as our watchword,” Ikotun added.