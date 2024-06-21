British Airways grounds aircraft in Lagos over technical fault

British Airways has grounded its aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos over technical fault.

As a result, the airline was unable to fly its passengers out of Nigeria.

The carrier however said that it had been in contact with its customers and apologised for the delay to their flight, adding that the majority of customers have been re-accomodated on other flights.

The airline noted that its team was working hard to book the remaining customers on a flight as soon as possible.

Tutu Otuyalo, the airline’s Regional Commercial Manager Nigeria & Ghana, said, “We’ve been in contact with our customers to apologise for the delay to their flight, this was caused by a technical issue with the aircraft.

“The majority of customers have been re-accomodated on other flights, and our team is working hard to book the remaining customers on a flight as soon as possible.

“We will cover accommodation and meal costs for customers. We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so,” Otuyalo said.

The British Airlines flight number BA 74, which was scheduled to depart from Lagos to London at 10:50 on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, suffered a hitch as the scheduled aircraft developed technical problems.

The flight was finally cancelled after 1:00 a.m., with passengers being asked to cancel their immigration forms and go back to baggage claims to collect their already checked-in luggage.