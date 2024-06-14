Airlines cancel, delay flights over heavy downpour

Airline operators on Friday had to cancel and delay several flight operations as a result of heavy rain in Lagos and Abuja which affected flights operations to other States.

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier cancelled several of its flights on Friday morning.

“Due to the heavy downpour of rain in Lagos and Abuja this morning, some flights across our network will be disrupted,” Air Peace said in a statement.

“While weather is beyond our control and safety remains our utmost priority, we appeal for your understanding as we manage the disruptions as best as we can and get you to your destinations safely.”

Passengers flying via other airlines are also waiting at the Lagos and Abuja airports pending when airlines are cleared to take off.