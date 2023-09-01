Aviation minister peeps into waivers, advertisement, ticketing system to raise revenue for FAAN

Festus Keyamo, minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has commenced plans to boost revenues for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Speaking during the course of receiving briefing from the FAAN Management on Friday, Keyamo observed that there were so many potential opportunities for ramping up the revenue profile of the Agency.

To the end, he has directed that key sources of revenue be explored to the fullest.

Keyamo has set up a committee under the chairmanship of the Permanent Secretary to look at advertisements at the airports, ticketing system at the FAAN facilities and waivers on payment of FAAN Services.

The Minister has given the committee four weeks to come up with a comprehensive report and proffer solution.