Keyamo suspends Nigeria Air project, announces MMIA’s closure for repairs

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has suspended the Nigeria Air project, the concession project and other contracts stressing that he owes it to the government and Nigerians to give an honest assessment.

The minister said the concession and national carrier will be suspended until he briefs the President.

MMIA shuts down for repairs on October 1

Keyamo also said that Muritala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, will be shut down from October 1, 2023, for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister therefore directed all international airlines to vacate the MMIA, from October 1, 2023.

The minister disclosed this on Thursday during a tour at the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, MD, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

The minister while speaking at the sideline of the airport tour, directed the airlines and companies operating in the airport to move to the new terminal, MMIA Terminal Two constructed by the Chinese company.

“All airlines should vacate the MMIA before the 1st of October, 2023 and relocate to MMIA terminal,” he said.

Keyamo also suspended all contracts, projects, and concessions in the sector until further notice.