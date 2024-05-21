Air Peace clarifies alleged safety violations at Gatwick airport

Air Peace management on Monday has confirmed the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) letter to Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority, saying all issues raised, including the use of Electronic Flight Bag (EFB), have been resolved.

The airline said it was responding to some media reports alleging a safety breach by Air Peace in the United Kingdom, which it said contain a lot of falsehood aimed at creating fears and doubts in the minds of the flying public.

It explained that from the commencement of its inaugural flight to London, its operations have been subjected to intense scrutiny by the relevant authorities, ‘which we most welcome as we pride ourselves in our continued pursuit of operational excellence and unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our esteemed passengers.’

“We can confirm that the UK Civil Aviation Authority wrote to Air Peace, after their statutory Ramp Inspection on April 7, 2024, to request clarification on our use of the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and some other concerns. We provided the necessary information, and the matter was resolved without any issues.

“It is therefore, wrong to say we do not have approval for our EFB. Air Peace received approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and all our Boeing 777 aircraft are certified to operate with EFBs.

“Regarding the claim that our B777 aircraft lack iPad mounts and charging ports in the flight deck, this is incorrect. All B777 aircraft are equipped with charging ports in the cockpit, and we ensure that all our B777 aircraft have iPad mounts.

Another issue raised by the UK CAA was the location of our cockpit library on the B777. The B777 designates two locations for storing manuals and books: one behind the captain and one under the jumpseat. During the inspection, the books were stored under the jumpseat, as it is commonly practised. We understand the inspector’s preference for the books to be placed behind the captain and have ensured this preference is accommodated for all operations going forward.

“There was also a concern about the captain’s choice of runway exit after landing. Instead of exiting at the middle runway exit, the captain, out of his professional discretion, opted to exit at the end of the runway. This may have delayed the arrival of another aircraft. We acknowledge this deviation and have addressed the matter with the captain to ensure adherence to preferred exit procedures in the future.”, it said.

Ramp Inspection, the airline said, is a normal procedure carried out by aviation authorities globally, and the UK CAA did the right thing by notifying the NCAA of the outcome of their inspection.

The airline said it was however , shocked to see ‘several media publications with exaggerated and sensationalised accounts of this matter that were closed with the authorities over a month ago. It is unprofessional for the media to publish slanted and alarmist reports to create public panic and impugn our deeply ingrained safety culture.’

According to Air Peace, its safety record is second to none, and it goes above and beyond to comply with all established safety standards.