As flights resume, what arriving passengers must do before and after boarding

As the federal government through the relevant airport authorities makes plans towards the resumption of international flights in Nigeria on August 29, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has issued revised quarantine protocol for passengers arriving in Nigeria from abroad including returnees and stranded Nigerians.

Passengers arriving or returning to Nigeria must have tested negative for COVID-19 (pre-boarding PCR test in the country of departure).

The PCR test must be within two weeks before departure and preferably no less than five days to boarding.

Tests done more than two weeks before departure are not valid and persons will not be allowed to board; but for the five days minimum, this is advisory and will not preclude boarding.

Onboard, passengers are required to fill in the Health Declaration/Self-Reporting Form and the Sample Collection Time Allocation Form.

Passengers should ensure that the information/contact details provided on the form are correct and are verifiable and they can be reached on the phone number and at the address provided.

Upon arrival in Nigeria, passengers shall queue in an orderly manner and disembarkation will be done systematically and in batches to avoid overcrowding.

Passengers will proceed for health screening at the Point of Entry.

The Health Declaration Form will be assessed and collected along with the Sample Collection Form.

Passengers are requested to keep their face masks on, perform hand hygiene, ensure respiratory/cough etiquette; cough into a tissue, sleeve/bent elbow, and discard used tissue safely into a bin and always observe and maintain physical distancing measures.