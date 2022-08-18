Arik Air becomes airline partner of Next Titan Nigeria Reality TV show

Arik Air, one of Nigeria’s domestic airlines has become the Supporting Sponsor and Exclusive Official Airline Partner of The Next Titan Nigeria Reality TV show season nine.

An agreement to this effect was signed last Friday between the management of Arik Air and Bravopoints International, promoters of the Next Titan Nigeria TV show.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mide Akinlaja, the chief executive officer of Bravopoints International, said the company is glad that Arik Air is identifying with the show for the first time.

“It is so peculiar because Arik Air is identifying with us at a time when we need you most and we sincerely appreciate this”, Akinlaja elaborated.

Roy Ilegbodu, the chief executive officer of Arik Air, in his response said the airline is proud to be associated with the show, stressing that he has been following the show for quite a while. He commended Bravopoints for coming up with such a brilliant idea.

Read also: Emirates suspends all flights from Nigeria September 1

“Such shows actually imbibe the spirit of encouragement and hope for the future because by supporting the young ones you are guaranteeing that we have future leaders for the country. We commend you and look forward to the commencement of Season Nine of the show”, Roy stressed.

The Next Titan is Nigeria’s foremost Business Reality TV Show, and has hosted several thousands of young entrepreneurs across the country through its auditions. The Next Titan in its 9th Season is scouting for intelligent, charismatic and audacious young people with inspiring, impactful, and scalable business ideas to battle it out on a 10-week reality TV show for a grand prize to start their business idea.

The TV Reality & Competition Show brings together young aspiring entrepreneurs (Age: 21-40) from all walks of life where they out-compete one another in the hope of winning a cash prize to launch their business.

At each episode, the entrepreneurs are tasked with practical business challenges and are judged on the quality of their solutions thereto. The contesting entrepreneurs are eliminated one-by-one until the final episode where the winner will receive the cash prize to start his or her business venture.