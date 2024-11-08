Air Peace boosts capacity with four dry-leased Boeing 737-800s to meet yuletide surge

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier, has announced an agreement to dry-lease four Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Slovak carrier AirExplore for the yuletide 2024/2025 season.

This move is part of Air Peace’s effort to enhance its domestic operations out of its main hub in Lagos, aiming to cater to the increased demand expected during the bustling yuletide period.

According to the agreement, the dry-leasing arrangement will see AirExplore, a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group (ASG), supply pilots for the aircraft, while Air Peace will provide cabin crew who are currently on training program for the task.

Ejike Ndiulo, Head, Corporate Communications, Air Peace Limited, explained that the unique setup would allow Air Peace to maintain its high standards of customer service while leveraging AirExplore’s operational expertise.

“Passengers can expect efficient and familiar service onboard, in line with Air Peace’s established reputation,” he added.

Ndiulo disclosed that Air Peace’s existing fleet is robust, comprising seven Boeing 737-300s, four Boeing 737-500s, a Boeing 777-200ER, two Boeing 777-300s, eight Embraer E145s, five Embraer E195-E2s, and an executive Dornier 328-300. He explained that the airline also has ambitious expansion plans, with pending orders for five Embraer E175s, eight more Embraer E195-E2s, and 10 Boeing 737-8s.

This is in addition to the two Boeing 737-700s from Mongolia’s Eznis Airways on wet-lease, thus highlighting Air Peace’s commitment to adaptability and growth.

This latest collaboration with AirExplore is not the first between Air Peace and ASG’s ACMI/charter specialists.

From 2021 to 2023, Air Peace successfully dry-leased two Airbus A320-200s from SmartLynx Airlines Malta, another member of ASG, demonstrating a history of flexibility in meeting seasonal travel demands.

These partnerships have proven essential for Air Peace to sustain seamless operations, especially during peak travel times.

However, the Airline is silent on how the new Boeing 737-800s will integrate into the fleet—whether to supplement or eventually replace the two wet-leased Boeing 737-700.

However, analysts note that Air Peace’s calculated approach to fleet management reinforces its market position as a leading airline in Nigeria.

AirExplore itself has recently expanded its influence in the ACMI leasing market following its acquisition by Avia Solutions Group earlier this year.

The airline operates a diverse fleet of Boeing 737-800 variants, including passenger aircraft and converted freighters, which makes it a strategic partner for Air Peace’s growing domestic and regional footprint.

As yuletide approaches, Air Peace’s ramped-up operations and fleet expansion reflect its ongoing mission to provide safe, efficient, and high-quality air travel across Nigeria.

The addition of four Boeing 737-800 aircraft through a dry-lease agreement is a move that sets Air Peace up for operational success. By efficiently managing its fleet, enhancing passenger experience, and preparing for peak demand, Air Peace demonstrates its commitment to remaining Nigeria’s leading carrier. As the airline continues to grow and expand its reach, these aircraft will undoubtedly contribute to smoother operations and an elevated travel experience for passengers across the country.

According to experts, the strategic decision by Air Peace to dry-lease four Boeing 737-800 aircraft from AirExplore reflects a calculated approach to optimizing operational capacity while enhancing passenger experience.

