Again, Emirates suspends flights to Nigeria over UAE-Nigeria diplomatic row

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rejected the directive from Nigeria that puts on hold Emirates flights suspension while restricting the carrier to one weekly light to Abuja.

The carrier, in a statement, said Emirates will be completely suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai until the Civil Aviation Authorities from both countries find a solution to the current ongoing issue.

According to the carrier, “With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be completely suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai, until the Civil Aviation Authorities from both countries find a solution to the current ongoing issue.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, and customers can contact their travel agent or booking office to make alternative arrangements. Emirates is committed to its operations in Nigeria, and we stand ready to reinstate services once restrictions are lifted by the Nigerian authorities, ensuring travellers have more choice and access to trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and beyond to our network of over 120 destinations.”

The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu had on Friday morning clarified why it suspended Emirates Lagos flights and restricted it to operate only a weekly flight to Abuja.

He said that the NCAA withdrew the approval following the refusal of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to grant equal rights to the sole Nigerian carrier, Air Peace flying to Dubai via Sharjah.

Nuhu explained that Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation had graciously granted Emirates Airlines 21 frequencies weekly to two major airports in Nigeria; Lagos, 14 and Abuja, seven.

He regretted that despite this approval, the GCAA refused to grant Air Peace three weekly frequencies to Sharjah, which the airline requested for, rather approved just one frequency weekly.